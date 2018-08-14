Global Submarine Power Cable Market Review 2017-2018 and Outlook to 2026: CAGR to Grow at 16.8% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Submarine
Power Cable - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has
been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global Submarine Power Cable Market
accounted for $6.31 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $25.56
billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period.
Rising demand from offshore oil & gas operations, increasing number of
offshore wind farms are some of the key factors propelling the market
growth. Furthermore, increasing demand for high voltage direct current
(HVDC) submarine power cables is one of the major opportunities during
the forecast period. However, high cost of installation and
environmental issues are inhibiting the market.
Based on type, single core segment acquired significant growth in the
market due to high rise in economic and increasing demand in offshore
wind sector.
By end user, offshore wind power generation segment is leading the
market owing to its vital role in submarine power cable which enables to
connect to the offshore wind turbines to offshore substation.
By geography, Europe is dominating the market and the factors driving
the growth of this region are booming offshore wind industry and also
rising demand for inter-country connections along with oil & gas
industries.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Submarine Power Cable Market, By Type
6 Global Submarine Power Cable Market, By Insulation
7 Global Submarine Power Cable Market, By Voltage
8 Global Submarine Power Cable Market, By Conductor Material
9 Global Submarine Power Cable Market, By End-User
10 Global Submarine Power Cable Market, By Geography
11 Key Developments
12 Company Profiling
-
Furukawa Electric
-
General Cable Corporation
-
Hengtong Group
-
Hydro Group
-
KEI Industries
-
LS Cable & System
-
Nexans
-
NKT Holding
-
Prysmian Group
-
Sumitomo Electric Industries
-
Tele-Fonika Kable S.A.
-
ZTT International Limited
-
TE Subcom
