Global Submarine Power Cable Market Review 2017-2018 and Outlook to 2026: CAGR to Grow at 16.8% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Submarine Power Cable - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Submarine Power Cable Market accounted for $6.31 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $25.56 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period.

Rising demand from offshore oil & gas operations, increasing number of offshore wind farms are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. Furthermore, increasing demand for high voltage direct current (HVDC) submarine power cables is one of the major opportunities during the forecast period. However, high cost of installation and environmental issues are inhibiting the market.

Based on type, single core segment acquired significant growth in the market due to high rise in economic and increasing demand in offshore wind sector.

By end user, offshore wind power generation segment is leading the market owing to its vital role in submarine power cable which enables to connect to the offshore wind turbines to offshore substation.

By geography, Europe is dominating the market and the factors driving the growth of this region are booming offshore wind industry and also rising demand for inter-country connections along with oil & gas industries.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Submarine Power Cable Market, By Type

6 Global Submarine Power Cable Market, By Insulation

7 Global Submarine Power Cable Market, By Voltage

8 Global Submarine Power Cable Market, By Conductor Material

9 Global Submarine Power Cable Market, By End-User

10 Global Submarine Power Cable Market, By Geography

11 Key Developments

12 Company Profiling

Furukawa Electric

General Cable Corporation

Hengtong Group

Hydro Group

KEI Industries

LS Cable & System

Nexans

NKT Holding

Prysmian Group

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Tele-Fonika Kable S.A.

ZTT International Limited

TE Subcom

