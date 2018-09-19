Global Superalloys Market 2018-2022| Increased Demand for New Jet Aircraft Engines to Drive Demand| Technavio

The global superalloys market is expected to reach 706.22 TMT by 2022,
according to the latest market research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the high demand for
superalloys in the aerospace and power industries. The ever-rising
demand for critical gas turbines has increased the consumption of
efficient, cost-efficient parts. Advanced superalloys and coatings
reduce the temperature capability gap between superalloys and CMCs in
aero turbines. The aerospace industry is shifting to alloys for aircraft
manufacturing. The engine is the most complex element of any aircraft.
Heat-resistant superalloys, such as nickel alloys, and some nonmetal
composite materials, such as ceramics, help withstand the fluctuating
temperatures in the engine. They enhance the fuel efficiency of aircraft
and reduce errors.
This market research report on the global
superalloys market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the
most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the
forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the increased demand for new jet
aircraft engines as one of the key emerging trends in the global
superalloys market:
Global superalloys market: Increased demand for
new jet aircraft engines
Globally, the demand for new fuel-efficient jet aircraft engines is
increasing. Equipment made of superalloys improves the efficiency of
these engines. Discs, ducts, fans, and front bearing housing in aircraft
turbine engines are heavy and additional weight cannot be put on these
parts. Manufacturers use superalloys for producing lightweight aircraft
equipment.
“Superalloys provide strength and structural reliability at high
temperatures. New jet aircraft engines operate at high operating
temperatures and require components that exhibit superior performance.
High strength, creep resistance, corrosion resistance, and oxidation
resistance of superalloys drive their use in jet engines. The increasing
demand for new jet engines accelerates the consumption of superalloys,” says
a senior analyst at Technavio for research on metals and minerals.
Global superalloys market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global superalloys market by
end-user (aerospace, IGT, and industrial components) and geographical
regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The aerospace segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting
for nearly 55% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to
dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
EMEA led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 36%. However,
by 2022, APAC is expected to become the region with the highest market
share of nearly 37%.
