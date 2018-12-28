Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Superfood Powders Market 2018-2022 | Rise in Demand for New Varieties of Superfoods to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 05:06pm CET

The global superfood powders market is expected to post a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005065/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global superfood powders market from 201 ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global superfood powders market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the health benefits of superfood powders. Superfood powders are rich sources of antioxidants, polyphenols, vitamins, and minerals. Each superfood powder has different health benefits and incorporating these products into daily diets can have a positive impact on one's health. Superfood powders are made of Acai berries, baobab, Maca, and cacao. Thus, with such ingredients, the market for superfoods is expected to witness a positive outlook during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the rise in demand for new varieties of superfoods will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global superfood powders market 2018-2022 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global superfood powders market: Rise in demand for new varieties of superfoods

In addition to traditional superfood powders made of quinoa and chia seeds, the preference for other types of superfood powders, including turmeric, moringa, pulses, cacao, spirulina, baobab, acai, and Maca powders, is increasing. Similarly, the demand for algae-based superfood powders is also surging. Such newer varieties and ingredients are growing in popularity among consumers, and the demand for such products is expected to increase further during the forecast period.

“With increasing health-consciousness, consumers are becoming more particular about food ingredients. As such, the demand for better-for-you ingredients is increasing the world over. Overall, the consumption of plant-based protein products and superfood powders is increasing,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food.

Global superfood powders market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global superfood powders market by product (OSP and CSP) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 47%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:35aTLG IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:32aGlobal Woodworking Machines Market 2018-2022| Adoption of loT to Boost Growth| Technavio
BU
11:31aFISKARS CORPORATION : Acquisition of own shares 28.12.2018
AQ
11:31aOVARO KIINTEISTÖSIJOITUS OYJ : Share repurchase 28.12.2018
AQ
11:31aOLVI : Share repurchase 28.12.2018
GL
11:28aGlobal Mobile Advertising Market 2018-2022|Industry Analysis and Forecast| Technavio
BU
11:28aGlobal Slit Lamps Market 2018-2022 | Industry Analysis and Forecast | Technavio
BU
11:26aGlobal Threat Intelligence Security Market 2018-2022 | 19% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio
BU
11:25aNORTH EUROPEAN OIL ROYALTY TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
11:21aGlobal Hair Masks Market 2018-2022 | Growing Adoption of Products with Organic Compounds to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NIKKEI : Japan stocks are a bargain but there are few takers
2APPLE : Buybacks Come Back to Bite Firms -- WSJ
3VMWARE, INC. : VMware Announces Per Share Dividend Amount and Payment Date for Previously Announced One-Time S..
4VINCI : France's Vinci in £2.9 billion swoop on Gatwick airport
5RIO TINTO : RIO TINTO : World-first autonomous trains deployed at Rio Tinto's iron ore operations

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.