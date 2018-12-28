The global superfood powders market is expected to post a CAGR of over
8% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005065/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global superfood powders market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the health benefits of
superfood powders. Superfood powders are rich sources of antioxidants,
polyphenols, vitamins, and minerals. Each superfood powder has different
health benefits and incorporating these products into daily diets can
have a positive impact on one's health. Superfood powders are made of
Acai berries, baobab, Maca, and cacao. Thus, with such ingredients, the
market for superfoods is expected to witness a positive outlook during
the forecast period.
As per Technavio, the rise in demand for new varieties of superfoods
will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth
significantly over the forecast period. This global
superfood powders market 2018-2022 research report also analyzes
other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth
over 2018-2022.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
Global superfood powders market: Rise in demand
for new varieties of superfoods
In addition to traditional superfood powders made of quinoa and chia
seeds, the preference for other types of superfood powders, including
turmeric, moringa, pulses, cacao, spirulina, baobab, acai, and Maca
powders, is increasing. Similarly, the demand for algae-based superfood
powders is also surging. Such newer varieties and ingredients are
growing in popularity among consumers, and the demand for such products
is expected to increase further during the forecast period.
“With increasing health-consciousness, consumers are becoming more
particular about food ingredients. As such, the demand for
better-for-you ingredients is increasing the world over. Overall, the
consumption of plant-based protein products and superfood powders is
increasing,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food.
Global superfood powders market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global superfood powders market
by product (OSP and CSP) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the
Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than
47%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However, during the
forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest
incremental growth.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005065/en/