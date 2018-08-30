Global Superfoods Market 2018-2022 - Superfruits Segment Dominates the Global Market - Technavio

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global superfoods market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR close to 16% during the forecast period. Health benefits associated with superfoods is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled ‘Global Superfoods Market 2018-2022’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global superfoods market into the following products:

Superfruits

Superseeds and supergrains

Edible seaweed

Other superfoods

In 2017, the superfruits segment accounted for 51% of the global market and is projected to decline to 49% by 2022, exhibiting a 2% decrease in its market share.

Global superfoods market: Top emerging trend

Increase in purchase through online platforms is an emerging trend in the food space. With a rise in the e-commerce businesses across the globe, vendors in the superfoods industry have immense potential to increase the visibility of their products and drive profitability. E-commerce businesses account for nearly 12% of the world’s retail trade. There has been an increase in the amount of money spent on online transactions and the number of online transactions made across the globe. This trend is being fostered by the “buy it now” attitude among consumers that is contributing toward the growth of the market.

