Global Superfoods Market 2018-2022 - Superfruits Segment Dominates the Global Market - Technavio

08/30/2018 | 01:44pm CEST

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global superfoods market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR close to 16% during the forecast period. Health benefits associated with superfoods is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005330/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global superfoods market from 2018-2022. ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global superfoods market from 2018-2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

This research report titled Global Superfoods Market 2018-2022 provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the global superfoods market into the following products:

  • Superfruits
  • Superseeds and supergrains
  • Edible seaweed
  • Other superfoods

In 2017, the superfruits segment accounted for 51% of the global market and is projected to decline to 49% by 2022, exhibiting a 2% decrease in its market share.

Global superfoods market: Top emerging trend

Increase in purchase through online platforms is an emerging trend in the food space. With a rise in the e-commerce businesses across the globe, vendors in the superfoods industry have immense potential to increase the visibility of their products and drive profitability. E-commerce businesses account for nearly 12% of the world’s retail trade. There has been an increase in the amount of money spent on online transactions and the number of online transactions made across the globe. This trend is being fostered by the “buy it now” attitude among consumers that is contributing toward the growth of the market.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

  • Market Outline
  • Global Superfoods Market Overview

Market Insights

  • Market Sizing and Forecasts
  • Market Growth
  • Market Drivers and Challenges
  • Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
  • Key leading countries
  • Market segmentation by product (superfruits, superseeds and supergrains, edible seaweed, other superfoods)

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario
  • Analysis of top vendors (Archer Daniels Midland, Creative Nature, Del Monte Pacific Group, Nutiva, Ocean Spray Cranberries)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
