Global Superfoods Market 2018-2022 - Superfruits Segment Dominates the Global Market - Technavio

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio,
the global superfoods market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR close
to 16% during the forecast period. Health benefits associated with
superfoods is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.
This research report titled ‘Global
Superfoods Market 2018-2022’ provides an in-depth analysis of
the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also
includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market
segments and all geographical regions.
The market research analysis categorizes the global superfoods market
into the following products:
-
Superfruits
-
Superseeds and supergrains
-
Edible seaweed
-
Other superfoods
In 2017, the superfruits segment accounted for 51% of the global market
and is projected to decline to 49% by 2022, exhibiting a 2% decrease in
its market share.
Global superfoods market: Top emerging trend
Increase in purchase through online platforms is an emerging trend in
the food space. With a rise in the e-commerce businesses across the
globe, vendors in the superfoods industry have immense potential to
increase the visibility of their products and drive profitability.
E-commerce businesses account for nearly 12% of the world’s retail
trade. There has been an increase in the amount of money spent on online
transactions and the number of online transactions made across the
globe. This trend is being fostered by the “buy it now” attitude among
consumers that is contributing toward the growth of the market.
Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following
topics:
