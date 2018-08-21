Log in
Global Superhard Materials Market 2016-2024: Progressive Momentum in Global Manufacturing PMI Underpins Volume Growth

08/21/2018 | 11:14am CEST

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Superhard Materials - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Superhard Materials in US$ by the following Product Segments:

  • Cemented Carbides
  • Tool Steels
  • Ceramics
  • Diamonds
  • CBN/PCBN

The report profiles 177 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • 3M Company (USA)
  • Ceradyne, Inc. (USA)
  • 3M Technical Ceramics GmbH (Germany)
  • Abrasive Technology, Inc. (USA)
  • COI Ceramics, Inc. (USA)
  • CoorsTek, Inc. (USA)
  • Deutsche Edelstahlwerke GmbH (Germany)
  • Diamant Boart S.A. (Belgium)
  • Element Six (Luxembourg)
  • H.C. Starck GmbH (Germany)
  • Kennametal, Inc. (USA)
  • Kyocera Industrial Ceramics Corporation (USA)
  • Morgan Technical Ceramics (UK)
  • Mudanjiang Jingangzuan Boron Carbide (China)
  • Novatek, Inc. (USA)
  • Saint-Gobain S.A. (France)
  • Sandvik AB (Sweden)
  • Sumitomo Electric Hardmetal Corporation (Japan)
  • U.S. Electrofused Minerals, Inc (USA)
  • US Synthetic Corp. (USA)
  • ZYP Coatings, Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Cemented Carbides
Tool Steels
Ceramics
Diamonds
CBN/PCBN

2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Prelude
Superhard Materials - An Overview
Outlook
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Current State of the Manufacturing Industry: Vital for Market Growth
Progressive Momentum in Global Manufacturing PMI Underpins Volume Growth
Innovation Drives Superhard Materials Market
Superhard Crystal - a Future Material Harder than Diamonds
Search for Superhard Materials
Process Efficiency Gains Primary Importance
Powdered Materials Raise Health Concerns
Superhard Tools for Super Alloys
Grinding Wheels: A Major Application of Alumina Zirconia Abrasives
Advances in Grinding Machines Technology
Metal Cutting Tools: A Key End-Use Market
Revival in the Automotive Industry Improve Prospects for Superhard Materials
Tool Steel and Advanced Ceramics to Benefit from Stable Automotive Industry

3. AN INSIGHT INTO CEMENTED CARBIDES MARKET
Introduction
Carbide Continues to Eat into HSS Market Share

4. TOOL STEELS MARKET - A REVIEW
Tool Steels Makes a Smart Recovery
Cold Work Tool Steels Dominate Tool Steel Market
High-Speed Steel Market - Key Challenges
Other Key Statistics:
Competition in Tool Steels Market

5. AN OVERVIEW OF ADVANCED CERAMICS MARKET
Advanced Ceramics to Turbo Charge Growth in the World Market
Electroceramics Lead the Pack
Consumer Electronic Devices to Drive Demand for Advanced Ceramics
Growing Automobile Production Fuels Advanced Ceramics Demand
Medical Sector: Emerging as a Major Market for Advanced Ceramics
Growing Applications of Advanced Ceramics in Aerospace Industry
Energy Sector Spurs New Opportunities for Advanced Ceramics
Superconductors Driving Demand for Advanced Ceramics
High-Performance Ceramics Gain Prominence
Rising Demand for Ceramic Armor Fueling Structural Ceramics Sales
Advanced Ceramics to Prove Advantageous in Aluminum Production
Opportunities for Advanced Ceramics in Chemical Processing Reactors
Silicon-Nitride Ceramic Ball Bearings Outlast Conventional Steel Bearings
Challenges for Commercialization of Advanced Ceramics
Competition

6. DIAMOND MARKET - A REVIEW
Overview
Diamonds Competing with New Age Luxuries for Discretionary Spends
Emerging Economies to Drive Diamond Demand
Synthetic Diamond Market: An Overview
Factors Affecting Rough Diamond Supply
Global Diamond Supply - An Insight
Quality is the Key to Diamond Grading
Prospects for Diamond Mining
Competitive Scenario

7. CUBIC BORON NITRIDE/POLYCRYSTALLINE CUBIC BORON NITRIDE (CBN/PCBN) MARKET
Market Overview
Opportunities & Challenges
Inserts and Cutting - Prime Movers for Cubic Boron Nitrate Tools
Growing Demand for Super Abrasives Fueling CBN Market
Automotive Industry - A Key Growth Area
CBN Demand Surging through Technological and Application Advances
Developments in CBN Grinding
CBN Films Market: An Overview

8. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Superhard Materials: An Introduction
Cemented Carbides
Physical Properties
Raw Materials
Production Process
Applications
Quality of a Cemented Carbide Tool
Types of Carbide Cutting Tools
Carbide Cutting Tools
Coated Carbides
CVD Vs. PVD
Advantages
Cemented Tungsten Carbide
Categories of Tungsten Carbide
Binder Systems
Tool Steels
Introduction
Types of Tool Steels
High-Speed Tool Steels
Hot-Work Tool Steels
Cold-Work Tool Steels
Shock-Resistant Tool Steels
Mold Steels
Special-Purpose Tool Steels
Water-Hardening Tool Steels
Tailored for Application
Welding of Tool Steels
Ceramics
Introduction
Characteristics of Ceramics
Categories of Ceramics
Traditional Ceramics
Advanced Ceramics
Design of Advanced Ceramics
Manufacturing of Advanced Ceramics
Types of Advanced Ceramics
Structural Ceramics
Ceramic Coatings
Monolithic Ceramics
Engineered Ceramic Composite Materials
Refractories
Ceramic Matrix Composites
Ceramic Fibers and Coatings
Key Developments in Advanced Ceramics
Near Net Shape Technique Reducing Manufacturing Costs
Diamonds
Diamond: The Hardest Natural Material
Properties of Diamond
Price Vs. Quality
Applications
Industrial Diamonds
Diamond: Product Segments
Natural Vs. Synthetic Diamonds: A Comparative Study
Natural Diamond
Properties of Natural Diamond:
Categorization of Natural Diamonds
Natural Diamond Categories
Natural Industrial Diamonds
End-Use Applications
End-Use of Industrial Diamonds Based on Grit Sizes
Historic Review
Synthetic Industrial Diamonds
Process of Manufacture
Major Product Categories
Product Description: Synthetic Industrial Diamonds
End-Use Applications
Synthetic Industrial Diamonds: End Use Applications (By Category)
Diamond Thin Films
Properties of Diamond Thin Films
Process of Manufacture
Types of Diamond Thin Films
Major End-Use Applications
Diamond Supply Chain
Cubic Boron Nitride
Cubic Boron Nitride: Product Segments
Mono crystalline Cubic Boron Nitride
Polycrystalline Cubic Boron Nitride (PCBN)
Product Analysis: PCBN Products
Polycrystalline Cubic Boron Nitride (PCBN) Thin Films
Manufacturing Procedures
Electron Beam Evaporation Technique (Through Hot Filament Usage)
Metal-Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MO-CVD) Technique
Atmospheric Pressure Chemical Vapor Deposition Technique
Microwave Plasma Assisted Metal-Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MP-MO-CVD)
Major End-Use Applications
Materials Recommended for Cutting with Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN)
Productivity Compresses Cost Issues
Maintenance is Low for PCBN Tools
CBN Plated Wheels
Swift Following
The Coolant Factor
CBN Wheel Vs Commodity Wheel

9. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1 Focus on Select Players

9.2 Recent Industry Activity
Lucara Diamond Acquires Clara Diamond Solutions
Dover Corp. Christens Spin-Off Company as Apergy
Sumitomo Electric Introduces Coated Carbide MULTIDRILL MDM Series
KKR to Take Over Hyperion
VBN Components Introduces Vibenite 290
The Washington Companies Acquires Dominion Diamond
Mitsubishi Materials Launches Cemented Carbide Products New Brand, DIAEDGE
Astorg to Acquire Majority Stake in Surfaces Technological Abrasives
NanoSteel Introduces 3D Printable Tool Steel
Oerlikon Expands Portfolio through New Acquisitions

10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Superhard Materials Market by Product Segment

11. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

11.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Industrial Diamond Market - A Review
Technological Developments Pave Way for Future Growth
Trade Statistics:
Cemented Carbides
Tungsten Carbide Market
Silicon Carbide (SiC) Cutting Tools Find Favor
Structural Changes Impact Tool Steel Market
Advanced Ceramics Market: An Overview
Booming Shale Gas Extraction Augurs Well for Advanced Ceramics
Medical Market - A High Potential End-Use Segment
Transportation Equipment Sector Spurs Demand
Key Statistical Findings:
B. Market Analytics

11.2 Canada
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Overview of Diamond Market
Trade Statistics:
B. Market Analytics

11.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Japan - A Leading Producer of Electronics
B. Market Analytics

11.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Advanced Ceramics in Europe: An Overview
B. Market Analytics

11.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis

11.5 Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis

11.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Advanced Ceramics Market: An Overview
A Glance at Cemented Carbide Market
Diamond Superhard Materials Market
B. Market Analytics


11.6 Latin America

11.7 Rest of World
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Africa - A Major Source of Diamonds
B. Market Analytics

12. COMPANY PROFILES

  • Total Companies Profiled: 177 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 197)
  • The United States (77)
  • Canada (6)
  • Japan (13)
  • Europe (53)
    • France (5)
    • Germany (15)
    • The United Kingdom (9)
    • Italy (4)
    • Spain (1)
  • Rest of Europe (19)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (47)
  • Latin America (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h36rcs/global_superhard?w=12

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Metals and Minerals

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
