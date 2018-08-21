Global Superhard Materials Market 2016-2024: Progressive Momentum in Global Manufacturing PMI Underpins Volume Growth

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Superhard Materials in US$ by the following Product Segments:
Cemented Carbides
Tool Steels
Ceramics
Diamonds
CBN/PCBN
The report profiles 177 companies including many key and niche players such as:
3M Company (USA)
Ceradyne, Inc. (USA)
3M Technical Ceramics GmbH (Germany)
Abrasive Technology, Inc. (USA)
COI Ceramics, Inc. (USA)
CoorsTek, Inc. (USA)
Deutsche Edelstahlwerke GmbH (Germany)
Diamant Boart S.A. (Belgium)
Element Six (Luxembourg)
H.C. Starck GmbH (Germany)
Kennametal, Inc. (USA)
Kyocera Industrial Ceramics Corporation (USA)
Morgan Technical Ceramics (UK)
Mudanjiang Jingangzuan Boron Carbide (China)
Novatek, Inc. (USA)
Saint-Gobain S.A. (France)
Sandvik AB (Sweden)
Sumitomo Electric Hardmetal Corporation (Japan)
U.S. Electrofused Minerals, Inc (USA)
US Synthetic Corp. (USA)
ZYP Coatings, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations Disclaimers Data Interpretation & Reporting Level Quantitative Techniques & Analytics Product Definitions and Scope of Study Cemented Carbides Tool Steels Ceramics Diamonds CBN/PCBN
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW Prelude Superhard Materials - An Overview Outlook Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism Current State of the Manufacturing Industry: Vital for Market Growth Progressive Momentum in Global Manufacturing PMI Underpins Volume Growth Innovation Drives Superhard Materials Market Superhard Crystal - a Future Material Harder than Diamonds Search for Superhard Materials Process Efficiency Gains Primary Importance Powdered Materials Raise Health Concerns Superhard Tools for Super Alloys Grinding Wheels: A Major Application of Alumina Zirconia Abrasives Advances in Grinding Machines Technology Metal Cutting Tools: A Key End-Use Market Revival in the Automotive Industry Improve Prospects for Superhard Materials Tool Steel and Advanced Ceramics to Benefit from Stable Automotive Industry
3. AN INSIGHT INTO CEMENTED CARBIDES MARKET Introduction Carbide Continues to Eat into HSS Market Share
4. TOOL STEELS MARKET - A REVIEW Tool Steels Makes a Smart Recovery Cold Work Tool Steels Dominate Tool Steel Market High-Speed Steel Market - Key Challenges Other Key Statistics: Competition in Tool Steels Market
5. AN OVERVIEW OF ADVANCED CERAMICS MARKET Advanced Ceramics to Turbo Charge Growth in the World Market Electroceramics Lead the Pack Consumer Electronic Devices to Drive Demand for Advanced Ceramics Growing Automobile Production Fuels Advanced Ceramics Demand Medical Sector: Emerging as a Major Market for Advanced Ceramics Growing Applications of Advanced Ceramics in Aerospace Industry Energy Sector Spurs New Opportunities for Advanced Ceramics Superconductors Driving Demand for Advanced Ceramics High-Performance Ceramics Gain Prominence Rising Demand for Ceramic Armor Fueling Structural Ceramics Sales Advanced Ceramics to Prove Advantageous in Aluminum Production Opportunities for Advanced Ceramics in Chemical Processing Reactors Silicon-Nitride Ceramic Ball Bearings Outlast Conventional Steel Bearings Challenges for Commercialization of Advanced Ceramics Competition
6. DIAMOND MARKET - A REVIEW Overview Diamonds Competing with New Age Luxuries for Discretionary Spends Emerging Economies to Drive Diamond Demand Synthetic Diamond Market: An Overview Factors Affecting Rough Diamond Supply Global Diamond Supply - An Insight Quality is the Key to Diamond Grading Prospects for Diamond Mining Competitive Scenario
7. CUBIC BORON NITRIDE/POLYCRYSTALLINE CUBIC BORON NITRIDE (CBN/PCBN) MARKET Market Overview Opportunities & Challenges Inserts and Cutting - Prime Movers for Cubic Boron Nitrate Tools Growing Demand for Super Abrasives Fueling CBN Market Automotive Industry - A Key Growth Area CBN Demand Surging through Technological and Application Advances Developments in CBN Grinding CBN Films Market: An Overview
8. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Superhard Materials: An Introduction Cemented Carbides Physical Properties Raw Materials Production Process Applications Quality of a Cemented Carbide Tool Types of Carbide Cutting Tools Carbide Cutting Tools Coated Carbides CVD Vs. PVD Advantages Cemented Tungsten Carbide Categories of Tungsten Carbide Binder Systems Tool Steels Introduction Types of Tool Steels High-Speed Tool Steels Hot-Work Tool Steels Cold-Work Tool Steels Shock-Resistant Tool Steels Mold Steels Special-Purpose Tool Steels Water-Hardening Tool Steels Tailored for Application Welding of Tool Steels Ceramics Introduction Characteristics of Ceramics Categories of Ceramics Traditional Ceramics Advanced Ceramics Design of Advanced Ceramics Manufacturing of Advanced Ceramics Types of Advanced Ceramics Structural Ceramics Ceramic Coatings Monolithic Ceramics Engineered Ceramic Composite Materials Refractories Ceramic Matrix Composites Ceramic Fibers and Coatings Key Developments in Advanced Ceramics Near Net Shape Technique Reducing Manufacturing Costs Diamonds Diamond: The Hardest Natural Material Properties of Diamond Price Vs. Quality Applications Industrial Diamonds Diamond: Product Segments Natural Vs. Synthetic Diamonds: A Comparative Study Natural Diamond Properties of Natural Diamond: Categorization of Natural Diamonds Natural Diamond Categories Natural Industrial Diamonds End-Use Applications End-Use of Industrial Diamonds Based on Grit Sizes Historic Review Synthetic Industrial Diamonds Process of Manufacture Major Product Categories Product Description: Synthetic Industrial Diamonds End-Use Applications Synthetic Industrial Diamonds: End Use Applications (By Category) Diamond Thin Films Properties of Diamond Thin Films Process of Manufacture Types of Diamond Thin Films Major End-Use Applications Diamond Supply Chain Cubic Boron Nitride Cubic Boron Nitride: Product Segments Mono crystalline Cubic Boron Nitride Polycrystalline Cubic Boron Nitride (PCBN) Product Analysis: PCBN Products Polycrystalline Cubic Boron Nitride (PCBN) Thin Films Manufacturing Procedures Electron Beam Evaporation Technique (Through Hot Filament Usage) Metal-Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MO-CVD) Technique Atmospheric Pressure Chemical Vapor Deposition Technique Microwave Plasma Assisted Metal-Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MP-MO-CVD) Major End-Use Applications Materials Recommended for Cutting with Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN) Productivity Compresses Cost Issues Maintenance is Low for PCBN Tools CBN Plated Wheels Swift Following The Coolant Factor CBN Wheel Vs Commodity Wheel
9. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
9.1 Focus on Select Players
9.2 Recent Industry Activity Lucara Diamond Acquires Clara Diamond Solutions Dover Corp. Christens Spin-Off Company as Apergy Sumitomo Electric Introduces Coated Carbide MULTIDRILL MDM Series KKR to Take Over Hyperion VBN Components Introduces Vibenite 290 The Washington Companies Acquires Dominion Diamond Mitsubishi Materials Launches Cemented Carbide Products New Brand, DIAEDGE Astorg to Acquire Majority Stake in Surfaces Technological Abrasives NanoSteel Introduces 3D Printable Tool Steel Oerlikon Expands Portfolio through New Acquisitions
10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Superhard Materials Market by Product Segment
11. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
11.1 The United States A. Market Analysis Current and Future Analysis Industrial Diamond Market - A Review Technological Developments Pave Way for Future Growth Trade Statistics: Cemented Carbides Tungsten Carbide Market Silicon Carbide (SiC) Cutting Tools Find Favor Structural Changes Impact Tool Steel Market Advanced Ceramics Market: An Overview Booming Shale Gas Extraction Augurs Well for Advanced Ceramics Medical Market - A High Potential End-Use Segment Transportation Equipment Sector Spurs Demand Key Statistical Findings: B. Market Analytics
11.2 Canada A. Market Analysis Current and Future Analysis Overview of Diamond Market Trade Statistics: B. Market Analytics
11.3 Japan A. Market Analysis Current and Future Analysis Japan - A Leading Producer of Electronics B. Market Analytics
11.4 Europe A. Market Analysis Current and Future Analysis Advanced Ceramics in Europe: An Overview B. Market Analytics
11.4.7 Rest of Europe Market Analysis
11.5 Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
11.5.1 China A. Market Analysis Current and Future Analysis Advanced Ceramics Market: An Overview A Glance at Cemented Carbide Market Diamond Superhard Materials Market B. Market Analytics
11.6 Latin America
11.7 Rest of World A. Market Analysis Current and Future Analysis Africa - A Major Source of Diamonds B. Market Analytics
12. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 177 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 197)
