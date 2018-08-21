Global Superhard Materials Market 2016-2024: Progressive Momentum in Global Manufacturing PMI Underpins Volume Growth

Dublin, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Superhard Materials - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Superhard Materials in US$ by the following Product Segments:



Cemented Carbides

Tool Steels

Ceramics

Diamonds

CBN/PCBN

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Cemented Carbides

Tool Steels

Ceramics

Diamonds

CBN/PCBN



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Prelude

Superhard Materials - An Overview

Outlook

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Current State of the Manufacturing Industry: Vital for Market Growth

Progressive Momentum in Global Manufacturing PMI Underpins Volume Growth

Innovation Drives Superhard Materials Market

Superhard Crystal - a Future Material Harder than Diamonds

Search for Superhard Materials

Process Efficiency Gains Primary Importance

Powdered Materials Raise Health Concerns

Superhard Tools for Super Alloys

Grinding Wheels: A Major Application of Alumina Zirconia Abrasives

Advances in Grinding Machines Technology

Metal Cutting Tools: A Key End-Use Market

Revival in the Automotive Industry Improve Prospects for Superhard Materials

Tool Steel and Advanced Ceramics to Benefit from Stable Automotive Industry



3. AN INSIGHT INTO CEMENTED CARBIDES MARKET

Introduction

Carbide Continues to Eat into HSS Market Share



4. TOOL STEELS MARKET - A REVIEW

Tool Steels Makes a Smart Recovery

Cold Work Tool Steels Dominate Tool Steel Market

High-Speed Steel Market - Key Challenges

Other Key Statistics:

Competition in Tool Steels Market



5. AN OVERVIEW OF ADVANCED CERAMICS MARKET

Advanced Ceramics to Turbo Charge Growth in the World Market

Electroceramics Lead the Pack

Consumer Electronic Devices to Drive Demand for Advanced Ceramics

Growing Automobile Production Fuels Advanced Ceramics Demand

Medical Sector: Emerging as a Major Market for Advanced Ceramics

Growing Applications of Advanced Ceramics in Aerospace Industry

Energy Sector Spurs New Opportunities for Advanced Ceramics

Superconductors Driving Demand for Advanced Ceramics

High-Performance Ceramics Gain Prominence

Rising Demand for Ceramic Armor Fueling Structural Ceramics Sales

Advanced Ceramics to Prove Advantageous in Aluminum Production

Opportunities for Advanced Ceramics in Chemical Processing Reactors

Silicon-Nitride Ceramic Ball Bearings Outlast Conventional Steel Bearings

Challenges for Commercialization of Advanced Ceramics

Competition



6. DIAMOND MARKET - A REVIEW

Overview

Diamonds Competing with New Age Luxuries for Discretionary Spends

Emerging Economies to Drive Diamond Demand

Synthetic Diamond Market: An Overview

Factors Affecting Rough Diamond Supply

Global Diamond Supply - An Insight

Quality is the Key to Diamond Grading

Prospects for Diamond Mining

Competitive Scenario



7. CUBIC BORON NITRIDE/POLYCRYSTALLINE CUBIC BORON NITRIDE (CBN/PCBN) MARKET

Market Overview

Opportunities & Challenges

Inserts and Cutting - Prime Movers for Cubic Boron Nitrate Tools

Growing Demand for Super Abrasives Fueling CBN Market

Automotive Industry - A Key Growth Area

CBN Demand Surging through Technological and Application Advances

Developments in CBN Grinding

CBN Films Market: An Overview



8. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Superhard Materials: An Introduction

Cemented Carbides

Physical Properties

Raw Materials

Production Process

Applications

Quality of a Cemented Carbide Tool

Types of Carbide Cutting Tools

Carbide Cutting Tools

Coated Carbides

CVD Vs. PVD

Advantages

Cemented Tungsten Carbide

Categories of Tungsten Carbide

Binder Systems

Tool Steels

Introduction

Types of Tool Steels

High-Speed Tool Steels

Hot-Work Tool Steels

Cold-Work Tool Steels

Shock-Resistant Tool Steels

Mold Steels

Special-Purpose Tool Steels

Water-Hardening Tool Steels

Tailored for Application

Welding of Tool Steels

Ceramics

Introduction

Characteristics of Ceramics

Categories of Ceramics

Traditional Ceramics

Advanced Ceramics

Design of Advanced Ceramics

Manufacturing of Advanced Ceramics

Types of Advanced Ceramics

Structural Ceramics

Ceramic Coatings

Monolithic Ceramics

Engineered Ceramic Composite Materials

Refractories

Ceramic Matrix Composites

Ceramic Fibers and Coatings

Key Developments in Advanced Ceramics

Near Net Shape Technique Reducing Manufacturing Costs

Diamonds

Diamond: The Hardest Natural Material

Properties of Diamond

Price Vs. Quality

Applications

Industrial Diamonds

Diamond: Product Segments

Natural Vs. Synthetic Diamonds: A Comparative Study

Natural Diamond

Properties of Natural Diamond:

Categorization of Natural Diamonds

Natural Diamond Categories

Natural Industrial Diamonds

End-Use Applications

End-Use of Industrial Diamonds Based on Grit Sizes

Historic Review

Synthetic Industrial Diamonds

Process of Manufacture

Major Product Categories

Product Description: Synthetic Industrial Diamonds

End-Use Applications

Synthetic Industrial Diamonds: End Use Applications (By Category)

Diamond Thin Films

Properties of Diamond Thin Films

Process of Manufacture

Types of Diamond Thin Films

Major End-Use Applications

Diamond Supply Chain

Cubic Boron Nitride

Cubic Boron Nitride: Product Segments

Mono crystalline Cubic Boron Nitride

Polycrystalline Cubic Boron Nitride (PCBN)

Product Analysis: PCBN Products

Polycrystalline Cubic Boron Nitride (PCBN) Thin Films

Manufacturing Procedures

Electron Beam Evaporation Technique (Through Hot Filament Usage)

Metal-Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MO-CVD) Technique

Atmospheric Pressure Chemical Vapor Deposition Technique

Microwave Plasma Assisted Metal-Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MP-MO-CVD)

Major End-Use Applications

Materials Recommended for Cutting with Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN)

Productivity Compresses Cost Issues

Maintenance is Low for PCBN Tools

CBN Plated Wheels

Swift Following

The Coolant Factor

CBN Wheel Vs Commodity Wheel



9. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



9.1 Focus on Select Players



9.2 Recent Industry Activity

Lucara Diamond Acquires Clara Diamond Solutions

Dover Corp. Christens Spin-Off Company as Apergy

Sumitomo Electric Introduces Coated Carbide MULTIDRILL MDM Series

KKR to Take Over Hyperion

VBN Components Introduces Vibenite 290

The Washington Companies Acquires Dominion Diamond

Mitsubishi Materials Launches Cemented Carbide Products New Brand, DIAEDGE

Astorg to Acquire Majority Stake in Surfaces Technological Abrasives

NanoSteel Introduces 3D Printable Tool Steel

Oerlikon Expands Portfolio through New Acquisitions



10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Superhard Materials Market by Product Segment



11. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



11.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Industrial Diamond Market - A Review

Technological Developments Pave Way for Future Growth

Trade Statistics:

Cemented Carbides

Tungsten Carbide Market

Silicon Carbide (SiC) Cutting Tools Find Favor

Structural Changes Impact Tool Steel Market

Advanced Ceramics Market: An Overview

Booming Shale Gas Extraction Augurs Well for Advanced Ceramics

Medical Market - A High Potential End-Use Segment

Transportation Equipment Sector Spurs Demand

Key Statistical Findings:

B. Market Analytics



11.2 Canada

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Overview of Diamond Market

Trade Statistics:

B. Market Analytics



11.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Japan - A Leading Producer of Electronics

B. Market Analytics



11.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Advanced Ceramics in Europe: An Overview

B. Market Analytics



11.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis



11.5 Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis



11.5.1 China

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Advanced Ceramics Market: An Overview

A Glance at Cemented Carbide Market

Diamond Superhard Materials Market

B. Market Analytics





11.6 Latin America



11.7 Rest of World

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Africa - A Major Source of Diamonds

B. Market Analytics



12. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 177 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 197)

The United States (77)

Canada (6)

Japan (13)

Europe (53) France (5) Germany (15) The United Kingdom (9) Italy (4) Spain (1)

Rest of Europe (19)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (47)

Latin America (1)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h36rcs/global_superhard?w=12





