Global Supersonic and Hypersonic Missiles Market 2018-2022 | Advent of Scramjet Technology to Augment Growth | Technavio

The global supersonic and hypersonic missiles market is expected to post
a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to the
latest market research report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005898/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global supersonic and hypersonic missiles market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of this market is the increasing number
of territorial conflicts. Territorial conflicts refer to diplomatic
disputes over the possession or control of land between two or more
sovereign states or other entities, which may escalate to serious
disagreements and even militarized confrontations as observed throughout
history.
This market research report on the global
supersonic and hypersonic missiles market 2018-2022 also
provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the
market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an
emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly
impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
In this report, Technavio highlights the advent of scramjet technology
as one of the key emerging trends in the global supersonic and
hypersonic missiles market:
Global supersonic and hypersonic missiles
market: Advent of scramjet technology
An engine that utilizes the oxygen in the atmosphere for combustion
instead of carrying the oxygen tanks onboard for combustion is known as
scramjet engine. The technology achieves this by forcing air at
supersonic speed and igniting the fuel without decelerating the speed of
the input air, which allows the missiles to achieve supersonic speeds.
“First conceptualized and tested in 2002, Scramjets are demonstrated
by a HyShot engine. NASA had even completed ten flights that achieve
Hypersonic speeds above Mach 10 with its X-43 prototype in 2007. Later,
DARPA commissioned Boeing to work on the technology which successfully
achieved Mach 7 speeds with its X-51 model,” says a senior analyst
at Technavio for research on defense.
Global supersonic and hypersonic missiles
market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global supersonic and
hypersonic missiles market by geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the
Americas). The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of
nearly 43%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005898/en/