Global Supersonic and Hypersonic Missiles Market 2018-2022 | Advent of Scramjet Technology to Augment Growth | Technavio

10/16/2018 | 12:58pm EDT

The global supersonic and hypersonic missiles market is expected to post a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global supersonic and hypersonic missile ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global supersonic and hypersonic missiles market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of this market is the increasing number of territorial conflicts. Territorial conflicts refer to diplomatic disputes over the possession or control of land between two or more sovereign states or other entities, which may escalate to serious disagreements and even militarized confrontations as observed throughout history.

This market research report on the global supersonic and hypersonic missiles market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the advent of scramjet technology as one of the key emerging trends in the global supersonic and hypersonic missiles market:

Global supersonic and hypersonic missiles market: Advent of scramjet technology

An engine that utilizes the oxygen in the atmosphere for combustion instead of carrying the oxygen tanks onboard for combustion is known as scramjet engine. The technology achieves this by forcing air at supersonic speed and igniting the fuel without decelerating the speed of the input air, which allows the missiles to achieve supersonic speeds.

“First conceptualized and tested in 2002, Scramjets are demonstrated by a HyShot engine. NASA had even completed ten flights that achieve Hypersonic speeds above Mach 10 with its X-43 prototype in 2007. Later, DARPA commissioned Boeing to work on the technology which successfully achieved Mach 7 speeds with its X-51 model,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on defense.

Global supersonic and hypersonic missiles market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global supersonic and hypersonic missiles market by geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas). The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 43%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
