Global Surgical Clips Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures to Boost the Market | Technavio

A new market research study by Technavio on the global
surgical clips market projects the market to grow at a
CAGR of more than 5% during the period 2019-2023. This research report
provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue, top
drivers, and emerging market trends. It also includes detailed insights
and forecasts for all the market segments across different geographies.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190527005069/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global surgical clips market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Increasing number of surgical procedures
The increasing prevalence of various chronic conditions such as cancer
and cardiovascular diseases, gynecology-related issues, and orthopedic
cases have led to a significant increase in the number of surgeries
globally. This is increasing the demand for surgical clips as they are
increasingly being used in surgical procedures for neurological,
general, and orthopedic surgeries. Surgical clips do not enter into the
blood vessels, unlike surgical staples, which is one of the primary
reasons for their increased adoption. Hence, the increasing number of
surgical procedures will boost the growth of the surgical clips market
size during the forecast period.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report, including the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Growing focus on developing dissolvable clips using magnesium alloy
Surgeons currently rely on surgical clips, which are made of titanium,
polymer, or stainless steel. The metal surgical clips can cause severe
pain when pressed against the nerve endings. Also, these clips can also
interfere with scanning techniques such as MRI and CT. As a result,
surgical clips manufacturers and research institutes are focusing on
developing dissolvable surgical clips by using magnesium alloy, which
can get absorbed in the body. The alloy contains zinc and calcium, which
improves the microstructure of the clips and ensures fast healing of the
wound. These clips also reduce post-operative complications and minimize
problems associated with diagnostic imaging.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio, “Apart from the growing
focus on developing dissolvable clips using magnesium alloy, other
factors such as the robotic-assisted surgical procedures with surgical
clips, and the availability of surgical clips over online platforms will
have a significant impact on the growth of the surgical clips market
during the forecast period.”
Risks and complications associated with surgical clips
Surgical clips are associated with some rare risks and complications
such as migration of clips from one place to another, which can be
harmful to the patient. Furthermore, surgical clips can lead to
complications during diagnostic imaging procedures such as CT scan, MRI,
and X-ray. While these factors may hamper market growth, manufacturers
are developing dissolvable surgical clips that can overcome issues
associated with conventional surgical clips. Thus, the development of
dissolvable surgical clips will boost market growth during the forecast
period.
Top players in the global surgical clips market:
-
B. Braun Melsungen AG
-
Boston Scientific Corp.
-
Edwards Lifesciences Corp.
-
Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
-
Teleflex Inc.
Some of the key topics covered in the global
surgical clips market include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. It
provides detailed market research reports that provide clients with
actionable insights to help them identify market opportunities and
design effective strategies to optimize their market position.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio boasts of an extensive
report library comprising of over 10,000 reports, covering 800
technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists
of enterprises of all sizes, including more than a hundred Fortune 500
companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive
coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets. Technavio helps
companies to assess their competitive position within changing market
scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190527005069/en/