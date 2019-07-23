Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Surgical Cutting Devices Market 2019-2023 | 5% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 04:01am EDT

The global surgical cutting devices market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190723005354/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global surgical cutting devices market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global surgical cutting devices market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiac conditions, and cancers has been increasing significantly across the world. Patients with these diseases are often required to undergo surgeries, which increases the demand for surgical cutting devices. Furthermore, the development of advanced products with improved surgical precision is expected to fuel the growth of the surgical cutting devices market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the focus of end-users to opt for improved healthcare infrastructure will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global surgical cutting devices market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Surgical Cutting Devices Market: Focus of End-Users to opt for Improved Healthcare Infrastructure

Healthcare centers across the world are focusing on improving the healthcare infrastructure by adopting advanced devices that can increase surgical efficacy. In recent times, hospitals and ASCs have started to adopt robotic surgical platforms and surgical navigation systems. They are also opting for hybrid and integrated operating rooms for better imaging quality while performing laparoscopic surgery. Thus, the growing adoption of such advanced technologies will help healthcare centers offer better services, which, in turn, will boost the surgical cutting devices market growth during the forecast period.

“Apart from the growing focus of end-users on improving healthcare infrastructure, other factors such as the adoption of innovative business strategies, and the growing demand for single-use surgical cutting devices will have a significant impact on the surgical cutting devices market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Surgical Cutting Devices Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global surgical cutting devices market by product (trocars, scissors, and scalpel and blades) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the surgical cutting devices market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. The surgical cutting devices market report attributes North America’s dominance to several factors such as the increase in a number of surgical cases, the presence of reimbursement policies, and the increase in product launches.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:34aSUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL : NPCI launches RuPay JCB Global Card
AQ
04:30aGAZIT GLOBE : to acquire all remaining minority shareholder interests in subsidiary Atrium
PU
04:30aKAROON ENERGY : Appendix 3B
PU
04:30aRHEINMETALL AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:30aSPI Energy Enters into a Framework Agreement to Acquire Up To 21MW of Solar Project Portfolio in Oregon
GL
04:27aJRJR33 : Seth Patin CEO of LogistiVIEW Discusses Safer Warehouses with Increased Picking Accuracy this Holiday Season
AQ
04:25aCORCENTRIC : Five Key Takeaways From Matt Clark
PU
04:25aLAKE RESOURCES NL : Prospectus Opens in a new Window
PU
04:25aBANCO SANTANDER : Press release regarding the Extraordinary General Shareholders' meeting held today
PU
04:25aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : China's Neolix to trial autonomous vehicles in Saudi, UAE
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : Trump agrees to prompt responses to license requests for Huawei sales
2UBS GROUP : Diversity helps UBS defy banking gloom with profit rise
3CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Cuts 2019 Outlook on Global Car Production Slump
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : China's BAIC buys 5% Daimler stake to cement alliance
5BANCO SANTANDER : BANCO SANTANDER : Popular costs and weak UK push Santander profit 18% lower

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group