Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market to Surpass US$ 3.6 Billion By 2026

According to Coherent Market Insights, global surgical drapes and gowns market was valued at US$ 2,410.4 million in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period (2018–2026).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market:

The global surgical drapes and gowns market growth is expected to witness positive shift, owing to increasing approvals of drapes and gowns from regulatory bodies. For instance, in May 2019, Acelity Company received the U.S. Food & Drug Administration approval for DERMATAC Drape. It is manufactured from silicone and acrylic hybrid. It is used for operational as well as clinical purposes. It is the first ever approved silicone-acrylic drape technology for negative pressure therapy wound.

Furthermore, key players’ active involvement is expected to boost the global surgical drapes and gowns market growth. For instance, in May 2019, 3M, a healthcare company, acquired Acelity Inc., a medical technology company for the expansion of its presence in surgical care. This includes products such as drapes, gowns and other surgical wound care products. Such acquisitions related to surgical drape and gowns are expected to drive the global surgical drapes and gowns market growth.

Higher prevalence of surgical site infections are expected to propel the global surgical drapes and gowns market growth. According to the Loyola University Health System study of 2017, the estimated annual incidence varied from 160,000 to 300,000 surgical site infections in the U.S. This may increase the awareness about the use of surgical drapes and gowns in turn fuelling the growth of global surgical drapes and gowns market.

Key Market Takeaways:

A CAGR of 4.9% is expected during the forecast period (2018–2026), owing to increasing product launches in the market

Increasing surgical site infections are expected to aid in the global surgical drapes and gowns market growth

North America region is expected to hold dominant position over the forecast period, owing to presence of leading companies such as Halyard Health, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., 3M and others

Some of the major players operating in the global surgical drapes and gowns market include 3M, Halyard Health, Medline, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Steril Medical, Alpha Pro Tec, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Anhui Medpurest Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Lohmann & Rauscher, and Vygon

Report Segmentation:

Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market, By Product Type:

Surgical Drapes Cardiovascular Drapes General Procedure Drapes Orthopedic Drapes Ophthalmic Drapes Gynecology, Obstetrics, and Urology Drapes Other Surgical Drapes Surgical Gowns



Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market, By Usage Pattern:

Disposable

Reusable

Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market, By Region:

North America By Country: U.S. Canada Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy France Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan ASEAN Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: Central Africa South Africa North Africa



Company Profiles

