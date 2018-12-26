Global Surgical Retractors Market 2019-2023| Growing Adoption of MI Surgeries to Boost Demand | Technavio

The global surgical retractors market is expected to post a CAGR of over
5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181226005082/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global surgical retractors market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the global surgical retractors system
market is the increase in the number of new product launches. Vendors in
the market are launching new models of surgical retractors to stimulate
sales and increase their market share. They are focusing on launching
various technologically advanced surgical retractors for various
specific applications in different price ranges, depending on the type
and features of the product. Hence, the increasing number of new product
launches will propel market growth.
This market research report on the global
surgical retractors market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis
of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook
during the forecast period. Technavio classifies the growing adoption of
MI surgeries as a significant trend that has the potential to impact the
market and contribute to its growth significantly.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
In this report, Technavio highlights the growing adoption of MI
surgeries as one of the key emerging trends in the global surgical
retractors market:
Global surgical retractors market: Growing
adoption of MI surgeries
With the increase in the prevalence of chronic conditions, there has
been a significant rise in the number of surgical procedures. The rapid
technological advances in surgical devices and equipment handling have
transformed the way surgical procedures, including MI surgeries, are
performed. The demand for MI surgeries is increasing because of their
benefits such as less pain and discomfort, low chances of infection and
bleeding, shorter hospital stay, no or smaller scars, and quick
recovery. The growing adoption of MI surgeries will drive the growth of
the global surgical retractors market.
“Growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions allow companies
to strengthen their businesses. Large companies adopt the strategy of
acquiring small companies to improve their business operations. Thus,
the increase in the number of M&A activities will propel the growth of
the global surgical retractors market during the forecast period,” says
a senior analyst at Technavio for research on health care equipment &
services.
Global surgical retractors market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global surgical retractors
market by product (handheld, and self-retaining) and geographical
regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas region led the market in 2018 with a market share of about
44%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although the APAC region
held the smallest share of the market in 2018, it is expected to
register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181226005082/en/