Global Surgical Retractors Market 2019-2023| Growing Adoption of MI Surgeries to Boost Demand | Technavio

The global surgical retractors market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the global surgical retractors system market is the increase in the number of new product launches. Vendors in the market are launching new models of surgical retractors to stimulate sales and increase their market share. They are focusing on launching various technologically advanced surgical retractors for various specific applications in different price ranges, depending on the type and features of the product. Hence, the increasing number of new product launches will propel market growth.

This market research report on the global surgical retractors market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies the growing adoption of MI surgeries as a significant trend that has the potential to impact the market and contribute to its growth significantly.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing adoption of MI surgeries as one of the key emerging trends in the global surgical retractors market:

Global surgical retractors market: Growing adoption of MI surgeries

With the increase in the prevalence of chronic conditions, there has been a significant rise in the number of surgical procedures. The rapid technological advances in surgical devices and equipment handling have transformed the way surgical procedures, including MI surgeries, are performed. The demand for MI surgeries is increasing because of their benefits such as less pain and discomfort, low chances of infection and bleeding, shorter hospital stay, no or smaller scars, and quick recovery. The growing adoption of MI surgeries will drive the growth of the global surgical retractors market.

“Growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions allow companies to strengthen their businesses. Large companies adopt the strategy of acquiring small companies to improve their business operations. Thus, the increase in the number of M&A activities will propel the growth of the global surgical retractors market during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on health care equipment & services.

Global surgical retractors market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global surgical retractors market by product (handheld, and self-retaining) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas region led the market in 2018 with a market share of about 44%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although the APAC region held the smallest share of the market in 2018, it is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

