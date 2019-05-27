Global Surgical Smoke Evacuation Systems Market 2019-2023| Increasing Focus on Developing Smart and Integrated Devices to Boost Growth| Technavio

According to the latest market research report by Technavio,
the global surgical smoke evacuation systems market is expected to post
a CAGR of almost 7% during the period 2019-2023.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190527005075/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global surgical smoke evacuation systems market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the global surgical smoke evacuation systems market
growth is the increasing number of chronic conditions and surgical
procedures. Governments across the developed and advancing economies are
increasing their focus on introducing healthcare plans to identify
chronic health conditions at initial stages to reduce mortality. Also,
there has been a significant increase in the use of electrosurgical
procedures, including cardiac, dermatological, urological, and other
surgeries, often leading to surgical smoke and plume. As the outcomes of
these procedures result in a contagious environment for the
perioperative teams, the need for surgical smoke evacuation systems has
increased during the forecast period. Furthermore, several market
players are focusing on developing surgical smoke evacuation systems
integrated with robotic-assisted systems. This is due to the increased
adoption of MIS systems across different end-user segments, including
hospitals, clinics, and ASCs. Therefore, the rising deployment of modern
robotic-assisted surgical procedures for treating chronic health
conditions will boost the demand for surgical smoke evacuation systems
during the forecast period.
As per Technavio’s surgical smoke evacuation systems market analysis,
the increasing focus on developing smart and integrated devices will
have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth
significantly over the forecast period. This global
surgical smoke evacuation systems market 2019-2023 research
report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that
will affect market growth over 2019-2023.
Global surgical smoke evacuation systems
market: Increasing focus on developing smart and integrated devices
Several market participants have started to focus on developing advanced
surgical smoke evacuation systems with enhanced functionality and
sophisticated features. Many small and mid-sized companies in the market
are improving the ergonomic features of existing systems with smart
sensors to compete with Tier I companies. These advanced systems not
only improve surgical safety but also enhance the efficacy in operating
rooms. Furthermore, various surgical smoke evacuation system
manufacturers are launching intelligent surgical smoke evacuation
systems with smart sensors and designed lap modes for removing smoke
efficiently while maintaining the pneumoperitoneal pressure. This will
foster the surgical smoke evacuation systems market growth during the
forecast period.
“Increased awareness about the hazards of surgical smoke on the
perioperative staff and patients has led to the enforcement of laws that
mandate the adoption of surgical smoke evacuation systems. Vendors in
the market are deploying innovative technological advancements to
develop better products that lead to better surgical outcomes. This will
help to boost the growth of the surgical smoke evacuation systems market
over the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Global surgical smoke evacuation systems
market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global surgical smoke
evacuation systems market by product (surgical smoke evacuators, and
surgical smoke evacuation accessories) and by geographical regions
(North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
North America led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW,
respectively. Several factors including the increasing number of MIS
cases, a growing number of product launches, and rising awareness about
the risks of surgical smoke, are resulting in the dominance of this
market in the region.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190527005075/en/