Global Surgical Smoke Evacuation Systems Market 2019-2023| Increasing Focus on Developing Smart and Integrated Devices to Boost Growth| Technavio

According to the latest market research report by Technavio, the global surgical smoke evacuation systems market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 7% during the period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190527005075/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global surgical smoke evacuation systems market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the global surgical smoke evacuation systems market growth is the increasing number of chronic conditions and surgical procedures. Governments across the developed and advancing economies are increasing their focus on introducing healthcare plans to identify chronic health conditions at initial stages to reduce mortality. Also, there has been a significant increase in the use of electrosurgical procedures, including cardiac, dermatological, urological, and other surgeries, often leading to surgical smoke and plume. As the outcomes of these procedures result in a contagious environment for the perioperative teams, the need for surgical smoke evacuation systems has increased during the forecast period. Furthermore, several market players are focusing on developing surgical smoke evacuation systems integrated with robotic-assisted systems. This is due to the increased adoption of MIS systems across different end-user segments, including hospitals, clinics, and ASCs. Therefore, the rising deployment of modern robotic-assisted surgical procedures for treating chronic health conditions will boost the demand for surgical smoke evacuation systems during the forecast period.

As per Technavio’s surgical smoke evacuation systems market analysis, the increasing focus on developing smart and integrated devices will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global surgical smoke evacuation systems market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global surgical smoke evacuation systems market: Increasing focus on developing smart and integrated devices

Several market participants have started to focus on developing advanced surgical smoke evacuation systems with enhanced functionality and sophisticated features. Many small and mid-sized companies in the market are improving the ergonomic features of existing systems with smart sensors to compete with Tier I companies. These advanced systems not only improve surgical safety but also enhance the efficacy in operating rooms. Furthermore, various surgical smoke evacuation system manufacturers are launching intelligent surgical smoke evacuation systems with smart sensors and designed lap modes for removing smoke efficiently while maintaining the pneumoperitoneal pressure. This will foster the surgical smoke evacuation systems market growth during the forecast period.

“Increased awareness about the hazards of surgical smoke on the perioperative staff and patients has led to the enforcement of laws that mandate the adoption of surgical smoke evacuation systems. Vendors in the market are deploying innovative technological advancements to develop better products that lead to better surgical outcomes. This will help to boost the growth of the surgical smoke evacuation systems market over the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global surgical smoke evacuation systems market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global surgical smoke evacuation systems market by product (surgical smoke evacuators, and surgical smoke evacuation accessories) and by geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

North America led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. Several factors including the increasing number of MIS cases, a growing number of product launches, and rising awareness about the risks of surgical smoke, are resulting in the dominance of this market in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190527005075/en/