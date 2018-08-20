Global Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Markets, Strategies & Trends 2019-2023: Analysis by Syndrome & Country - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Syndromic
Multiplex Diagnostic Markets, Strategies and Trends, Forecasts by
Syndrome (Respiratory, Sepsis, GI etc.) by Country, With Market
Analysis, Executive Guides and Customization, 2019 to 2023 - Global
Version" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
Are targeted tests for specific pathogens going to be obsolete? Will
Infectious Disease testing move into the Physician's Office or even the
Home?
Syndromic testing is proving itself in the market. Players are reporting
double digit growth. Lowering costs, improving outcomes and even helping
in the battle against Anti Microbial Resistance. Learn about this market
including the issues and outlooks.
The two key trends of Point of Care Testing and Molecular Diagnostics
are merging with spectacular success. It could possibly displace most
frontline test protocols AND save money at the same time.
The report forecasts the market size out to 2023. In a special section
the report looks at the numbers on how syndromic molecular diagnostics
is replacing traditional panel based ordering of infectious disease
tests.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction and Market Definition
2. The Infectious Diseases - Guide to the Pathogens
3. Industry Overview
4. Market Trends
5. Syndromic Testing Recent Developments
6. Profiles of Key Syndromic Testing Companies
7. Global Market Size
8. Global Market by Syndrome
9. Panel Testing Market - Volumes and Price Forecast with MDx Share
Appendices
I. United States Medicare System: 2018 Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule
- National Limit and Midpoint
II. FDA Approved Microbial Tests
Companies Featured
-
Abbott Diagnostics (Alere)
-
Accelerate Diagnostics
-
Alveo Technologies
-
Applied BioCode
-
Atlas Genetics
-
Aus Diagnostics
-
BD Diagnostics
-
Bio-Rad Laboratories
-
Biocartis
-
BioFire Diagnostics
-
bioMerieux
-
Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH
-
Cepheid
-
Curetis
-
Diagenode Diagnostics
-
Diasorin
-
Fusion Genomics
-
GenMark Dx
-
Hologic
-
Janssen Diagnostics
-
Lexigene
-
Luminex
-
Mesa Biotech
-
Mobidiag
-
Nanomix
-
Primerdesign
-
Qiagen (Statdx)
-
Quantumdx
-
Roche Molecular Diagnostics
-
Seegene
-
Siemens Healthineers (Fast Track Diagnostics)
-
T2 Biosystems
-
Thermo Fisher
-
Veramarx
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/48hl2g/global_syndromic?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005467/en/