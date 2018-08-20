Global Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Markets, Strategies & Trends 2019-2023: Analysis by Syndrome & Country - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Syndromic Multiplex Diagnostic Markets, Strategies and Trends, Forecasts by Syndrome (Respiratory, Sepsis, GI etc.) by Country, With Market Analysis, Executive Guides and Customization, 2019 to 2023 - Global Version" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Are targeted tests for specific pathogens going to be obsolete? Will Infectious Disease testing move into the Physician's Office or even the Home?

Syndromic testing is proving itself in the market. Players are reporting double digit growth. Lowering costs, improving outcomes and even helping in the battle against Anti Microbial Resistance. Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks.

The two key trends of Point of Care Testing and Molecular Diagnostics are merging with spectacular success. It could possibly displace most frontline test protocols AND save money at the same time.

The report forecasts the market size out to 2023. In a special section the report looks at the numbers on how syndromic molecular diagnostics is replacing traditional panel based ordering of infectious disease tests.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction and Market Definition

2. The Infectious Diseases - Guide to the Pathogens

3. Industry Overview

4. Market Trends

5. Syndromic Testing Recent Developments

6. Profiles of Key Syndromic Testing Companies

7. Global Market Size

8. Global Market by Syndrome

9. Panel Testing Market - Volumes and Price Forecast with MDx Share

Appendices

I. United States Medicare System: 2018 Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule - National Limit and Midpoint

II. FDA Approved Microbial Tests

