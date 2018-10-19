Global TNF Inhibitors Market 2019-2023 | 10% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years | Technavio

The global tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors market 2019-2023 is
expected to post a CAGR of close to 10% during the forecast period,
according to the latest market research report by Technavio.
Technavio predicts the global tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors market to post a CAGR of close to 10% by 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing
prevalence of autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis,
psoriasis, and Chron’s disease. The prevalence of arthritis such as
rheumatoid arthritis is higher in women than in men, and it increases
with age. Moreover, the increasing incidence of the disorder is expected
to increase significantly in women and is expected to constitute about
two-thirds of the overall patient population with arthritis.
This market research report on the global
TNF inhibitors market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the
most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the
forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the advent of biosimilars as one of
the key emerging trends in the global TNF inhibitors market:
Global TNF inhibitors market: Advent of
biosimilars
Currently, the global TNF inhibitors market has five approved biologics,
and the market has witnessed an increase in the number of biosimilars,
as many of the approved biologics are nearing patent expiration. Various
vendors are focusing on developing biosimilars owing to the high
efficacy and safety of the biological drugs that are approved for the
treatment of various autoimmune diseases. About 50 biosimilars are
currently developed for the treatment of various indications, with a
good share of the biosimilars being developed for the treatment of
autoimmune disorders.
“Biosimilars are comparatively cost-effective than biological drugs
and are known to be preferred heavily due to the ease of access, the
similar efficacy of original biologics, and the low prices associated
with them. Also, these biosimilars get preferred treatment from
regulatory authorities for their approval and launch, as they result in
cost savings for the federal health care budget,” says a senior
analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases.
Global TNF inhibitors market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global TNF inhibitors market by
indication (TNF inhibitors for RA, TNF inhibitors for psoriasis, TNF
inhibitors for IBD, and others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA,
and the Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of more than
46%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The region is expected to
continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.
