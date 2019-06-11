Global Tall Oil Rosin Market Will Grow by 36.71 Thousand Tons, at 2% CAGR During 2019-2023 | Technavio

According to Technavio Research Report "Global Tall Oil Rosin
Market by application (adhesives, printing ink, rubber, and others) and
geographic regions (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, MEA,)
is witnessed to grow by 36.71 thousand tons, at a CAGR of 2% from 2019
to 2023”.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005610/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global tall oil rosin market from 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Free sample report contains market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more – Request for Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=Tall%20Oil%20Rosin%20Market%20by%20Application%20and%20Geography%20-%20Global%20Forecast%20and%20Analysis%202019-2023&type=sample&src=report
Global tall oil rosin market: Increasing use of
tall oil rosin as an alternative to gum rosin
Gum rosin is extensively being used in the manufacture of offset
printing inks owing to its robust physical and chemical properties. Tall
oil rosins offer economic advantages over gum resin, due to which, it is
increasingly being used to produce package printing inks which require
glossy and quick-drying properties at the same time. In addition, tall
oil rosin can replace gum rosin in other industries including the
adhesives, paper sizing, and rubber industry applications. These factors
will contribute to the continuous tall oil rosin market growth during
the forecast period.
“Tall oil rosin production is resource-intensive in terms of water
intensity but less with respect to energy. Tall oil rosin production
process uses a minimal amount of fossil fuel, while offering a
competitive advantage over gum rosin production. It also possesses a
high potential to replace the use of gum rosin in industrial
applications due to similar properties in performance,” says a
senior research analyst at Technavio.
Speak to Research Expert @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=Tall%20Oil%20Rosin%20Market%20by%20Application%20and%20Geography%20-%20Global%20Forecast%20and%20Analysis%202019-2023&type=customization
Global tall oil rosin market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global
tall oil rosin market by application (adhesives, printing ink,
rubber, and others) and geographic regions (Europe, North America, APAC,
South America, MEA,).
Europe led the market in 2018, followed by North America, APAC, South
America, and MEA respectively. The market growth in Europe can be
attributed to the presence of key production facilities of tall oil
resin in different economies including Finland, Sweden, Austria, and
France. The production and consumption of tall oil rosin is high in
these economies due to the strong demand for flexible packaging which
requires adhesives and printing inks manufactured from tall oil rosin.
Global tall oil rosin market: High demand for
bio-based solvents, lubricants, and surfactants
A key factor driving the growth of the global tall oil rosin market is
the high demand for bio-based solvents, lubricants, and surfactants. The
growing demand for alternatives to petroleum-derived products has
widened market opportunities for pine chemical derivatives including
tall oil rosin, particularly, in the mining, floatation chemicals, and
lubricants industry. This surge in demand can be attributed to the
rising concerns pertaining to biodegradability and toxicity of fossil
oil-based chemicals. In addition, other factors such as the rising need
to reduce dependency on fossil resources, increasing awareness of the
harmful effects of fossil-based solvents in personal care industry, and
the biodegradable nature of bio-based products will boost the tall oil
rosin market during the forecast period.
Few Major Players for the Global Tall Oil Rosin Market are:
-
DRT- Les Dérivés Résiniques et Terpéniques
-
Harima Chemicals Group Inc.
-
Ingevity Corp.
-
Kraton Corp.
-
Sunpine AB
Browse Industries Reports @ Food
Products
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005610/en/