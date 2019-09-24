Log in
Global Tech Staffing Giant Frank Recruitment Group Opens Charlotte Office

09/24/2019 | 11:40am EDT

Leading technology recruitment firm opens new office in Charlotte this Fall, creating job opportunities in its ninth location in the US.

IT staffing giant Frank Recruitment Group is opening a new office in Charlotte this October, creating up to 90 jobs in the area.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190924005835/en/

Frank Recruitment Group, global senior leadership team (Photo: Business Wire)

Frank Recruitment Group, global senior leadership team (Photo: Business Wire)

Renowned for offering industry-leading training programs to its staff, the company will offer local workers in the North Carolina city several career opportunities in both junior and senior recruitment consultant roles.

Operating from the heart of the city, on West Trade Street, this is the company’s ninth office in the US and underlines their reputation as the go-to solution for niche technology staffing needs.

“This is a long-term commitment to the area,” said James-Lloyd Townshend, Chairman and CEO of Frank Recruitment Group. “We’ve invested over $1m on infrastructure to be here, and we plan to recruit workers from the local talent pool, offering highly motivated individuals the chance of a fantastic career in sales with incredible opportunities in front of them.”

The launch follows news that Frank Recruitment Group came top of a list of Best Companies for Women 2019, following a global survey carried out by San Francisco-based DataBird Business Journal.

The results of the review, set up to help employers understand what adjustments need to be made to support their workforce, were revealed in September.

Charlotte has rapidly becoming known as a tech hub, with a 40% increase in the amount of tech industry workers over the last five years. This has led to giants such as PayPal setting up shop, while the likes of Lowes have also invested heavily in their own premises.

The surge in demand for cloud specialists has been a key driver behind this. The cloud market in the US has exploded in recent years, with a 17.5% increase predicted in 2019, and technology experts Gartner forecast it to grow at three times the speed of any other IT service between now and 2022.

To satisfy that demand for cloud services jobs, the company will launch its Jefferson Frank and Nigel Frank brands to service the need for AWS and Microsoft specialists. The new premises not only services the North Carolina workforce, but also sews up Frank Recruitment Group’s network of offices in the east of the country.

The firm currently has offices in New York as well as locations in Philadelphia and Tampa, and the Charlotte headquarters will substantiate the company’s presence down the eastern side of the United States while positively impacting Charlotte’s expanding IT community.

“We’re delighted to be here,” said President, Zoe Morris. “Charlotte is one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States and has quickly become a key technology hub, attracting some of the area’s best talent in what is an incredibly vibrant place to live.

“We’ve already worked with over 3,000 clients in North Carolina without having a permanent base here,” said Vice President, Paden Simmons, who will be leading the Charlotte office. “We’re excited to be able to engage with existing and future customers even further.”

The Charlotte office will open on October 14.

### ENDS ###

Note to editors:

ABOUT FRANK RECRUITMENT GROUP

Frank Recruitment Group was founded in Newcastle upon Tyne, in the North-East of England, in 2006 and is a leading global niche IT recruitment business that employs over 1,900 people across 19 hub offices, including Dallas, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Tampa, Denver, Scottsdale, and Irvine in the US, as well as other locations over four continents across the globe.

The group operates seven trading brands that each focus on a specific technology product: Jefferson Frank (AWS), Nigel Frank International (Microsoft Dynamics and Azure), Mason Frank International (Salesforce), Washington Frank (ERP), Anderson Frank (NetSuite), Nelson Frank (ServiceNow), Pearson Frank (Java, PHP, web and mobile), and FRG Technology Consulting (Marketing Automation and emerging technologies).

Frank Recruitment Group was named as one of Europe’s fastest-growing companies and also received recognition as one of the UK’s top 100 private companies with the fastest-growing profits.

For more information, visit: www.frankgroup.com


© Business Wire 2019
