Global Technology Association ISACA Launching Future-focused Initiatives in Its 50th Anniversary Year

Now more than 450,000 engaged professionals and 140,000 members strong,
global information technology association ISACA was founded by seven
individuals as the EDP Auditing Association in California at the dawn of
the information systems era—1969.
Serving audit, governance, risk and cybersecurity professionals and
their enterprises, today ISACA has a presence in 188 countries.
Headquartered near Chicago, Illinois, USA, ISACA also established an
entity in Beijing, China, last year, and acquired the CMMI Institute in
2016.
In 2019—its 50th anniversary year—ISACA has adopted the
theme, “Honoring Our Past. Innovating Our Future.” The organization has
multiple initiatives planned to mark this milestone, including:
-
Transforming IT Audit initiative—In February 2019, ISACA will
launch a Transforming IT Audit microsite with resources to help IT
auditors successfully navigate the future of the profession, including
emerging areas like AI and blockchain, and featuring results from
ISACA’s new global Future of IT Audit study surveying more than 4,000
IT auditors.
-
Expanding COBIT 2019—To ensure COBIT 2019 is up to date with
leading-edge technologies and guidance, ISACA will update this
portfolio regularly, partly through a new COBIT wiki that will enable
experts from around the world to share their perspectives on valuable
additions and updates to the framework.
-
New conferences and events—Through a partnership announced last
year with Infosecurity Group, ISACA will debut Infosecurity
ISACA North America Expo and Conference, 20-21 November 2019,
New York, NY, USA and will unveil EuroCACS/CSX,
16-18 October 2019, in Geneva, Switzerland.
“As a longtime ISACA member, volunteer and board chair during this
milestone period, I have never been more energized to be part of the
organization than I am right now, and I’m even more excited to see what
comes next in 2019 and beyond,” said ISACA Board Chair Rob Clyde, CISM.
“We celebrate our past to inspire, motivate and propel us into the
future. Our 50th anniversary has been developed as a continual,
inclusive experience and worldwide celebration.”
“As we celebrate this milestone year, it is an opportunity to look back
on our rich past and thank our members, volunteers and staff who have
brought us to where we are today,” added Brennan P. Baybeck, CISA, CISM,
CRISC, CISSP, current ISACA Board vice chair who will become chair in
June. “Equally important, this is a time and opportunity to look ahead
to our exciting future.”
Since its inception 50 years ago—the same year the first human being
walked on the moon—ISACA has helped IT auditors and business technology
professionals advance their careers and help their enterprises realize
the positive potential of technology.
ISACA has launched a 50th anniversary web site featuring
videos, an anniversary podcast series, infographics, photos and more at www.isaca50.org.
Members and others can participate in the “Where in the World Is ISACA?”
social media campaign at www.isaca50.org/participate
and follow the conversation using #ISACA50.
Additionally, ISACA’s 50th anniversary will be celebrated at
each of the association’s CACS
conferences around the world, including at North America CACS, which
will be held near Los Angeles, California, USA—where the association was
first established.
