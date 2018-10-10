Log in
Global Technology Executive Joins INDOCHINO Board

10/10/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

Julie Averill Brings Global Technology Perspective and Expertise as INDOCHINO’s First Independent Board Member

Julie Averill Joins INDOCHINO board
Julie Averill, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for lululemon, will provide strategic counsel on INDOCHINO’s technology infrastructure and ongoing growth strategy as the retailer strives to become one of the largest global apparel brands.


VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INDOCHINO, the global leader in custom apparel, announced today that it has appointed Julie Averill, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for lululemon, as its first independent board member. Ms. Averill will provide strategic counsel on INDOCHINO’s technology infrastructure and ongoing growth strategy as the retailer strives to become one of the largest global apparel brands. 

Ms. Averill brings more than 25 years of experience leveraging innovative technology to transform retail businesses, enhance customer experiences and build global brands. She joined lululemon in May 2017 and is responsible for its global technology strategy and execution. Her strong track record includes technology-focused leadership positions at Nordstrom and REI.

INDOCHINO has expanded significantly over the past three years, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 48% since 2015, opening 34 retail showrooms and expanding its omnichannel platform. The company plans to open an additional 20 showrooms in 2019 with a view to expand outside of North America in the future. Ms. Averill’s extensive knowledge and experience will help ensure that INDOCHINO has the technology infrastructure in place to scale.

“Over the past five months, I’ve had the chance to get to know Julie, and she is not only an extraordinary executive, but also an incredible person who will further our mission to create one of the largest global apparel brands over the next two decades,” said Drew Green, President and CEO of INDOCHINO. “She is aligned with our vision for the future of INDOCHINO and has a strong understanding of the integral role that technology will play. Julie’s joining the INDOCHINO board is a terrific endorsement for what we have achieved as a company and for the opportunity ahead.”

“I’ve admired INDOCHINO’s phenomenal progress the past few years, watching closely as the company has grown from an innovative digital start up to one of the first experience focused retail brands and market leader, with showrooms in most major hubs in North America,” said Julie Averill. “I’m looking forward to working with management and the board to advance the company’s goals and ensure it is set up for continued success in the many years to come.”

“Julie brings to the board a wealth of experience scaling technology infrastructure and teams and operating fast-growing, global retail brands,” said Scott Jacobson, Partner, Madrona Venture Group and INDOCHINO board member. “Her contributions to the board and management team will be instrumental to the next phase of growth at Indochino, and we are delighted to have her aboard.”

ABOUT JULIE AVERILL
Julie Averill is lululemon’s Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. Ms. Averill joined lululemon in May 2017 and brings more than 25 years of experience leveraging innovative technology to transform retail businesses and enhance guest experiences.

Ms. Averill comes to lululemon from REI, where she most recently served as the brand's first-ever Chief Information Officer. While at REI, Ms. Averill led the company’s technology strategy, overall IT operations, and technology transformation that enabled its member and employee base to more deeply connect with its purpose for people to enjoy the outdoors.

Prior to REI, Ms. Averill spent over a decade at Nordstrom where she held several key positions on the company’s IT leadership team and was responsible for driving online, store, and omni-channel innovation within Nordstrom’s technology platforms. Ms. Averill received her MBA from the University of Washington, and Bachelor’s in computer science from Seattle Pacific University. She serves on several non-profit STEM and education advisory positions, working to provide access to technology careers for all. She is also a mother of three and enjoys spending time with her family in the Puget Sound, and traveling across the world.

ABOUT INDOCHINO
As the global leader in made to measure apparel, INDOCHINO has developed the shopping experience of the future. Born out of the belief that you don’t need to spend a fortune on a custom wardrobe, INDOCHINO was the first company to disrupt the retail secret by making perfect-fitting, personalized apparel on a mass scale.

Customers take on the role of designer, picking out every detail of their suits and shirts to make them truly one-of-a-kind. These garments are made to their precise measurements and shipped directly to their door, hassle free. The company’s omnichannel approach allows them to shop online or in person at any INDOCHINO showroom.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b2dae99-8642-415c-922e-530e9460b277

MEDIA INQUIRIES
For all media inquiries, please contact:
Sarah Mayer
sarah.mayer@indochino.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
Advertisement

