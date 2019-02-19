Global Technology Systems Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Technology Systems (GTS) announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named the company to its 2019 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category. This annual list recognizes North American solution providers with innovative approaches to managed services. These services help customers improve operational efficiencies, maximize return on IT investments, and continuously help them navigate the complexities of IT solutions.

Managed service providers are integral to the success of businesses everywhere. They empower companies to implement and operate complex technologies while staying within their budgets and keep focus on their core business. CRN’s MSP 500 list identifies the most groundbreaking managed service organizations, with advanced solutions that have endless potential for growth.

This annual list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premises and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises, cloud-based security services.

After three years of comprehensive testing and a pilot program with a major retailer, GTS launched Batteries-as-a-Service (BaaS) in October 2018. BaaS is the first-ever mobile-power managed-service offering, and uncontested solution to support enterprises suffering from financial losses due to poor battery management . GTS customers subscribing to BaaS are able to eliminate frontline worker downtime, increase productivity, and save millions of dollars per year. With BaaS, companies never have to buy another battery. For roughly $0.05 per battery per shift, GTS will monitor, manage and replace every bad battery in a company with zero employee downtime. The program includes Test & Replace ™, Battery Color Coding ™ and Free Recycling , as well as custom battery usage reports including an initial inventory.

“Capable MSPs enable companies to take their cloud computing to the next level, streamline spending, effectively allocate limited resources and navigate the vast field of available technologies,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “The companies on CRN’s 2019 MSP 500 list stand out for their innovative services, excellence in adapting to customers’ changing needs and demonstrated ability to help businesses get the most out of their IT investments.”

“Battery management is often overlooked in large enterprises and can result in upwards of $1M in financial loss for an enterprise supporting 500 mobile workers. Effectively, our BaaS managed service gets these companies out of the battery management business,” said Larry Murray, CEO, GTS. “BaaS provides predictability and inventory control over mismanaged battery assets, allowing enterprises to decrease worker downtime, increase productivity and improve cash flow. More so, BaaS gives our enterprise customers safer facilities by cleaning out dangerous old batteries and responsibly recycling them.”

The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2019 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500 .

