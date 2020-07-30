Global Telecom : Launches 5G Modem for the Internet of Things

Cutting-edge antenna design makes the company’s TITAN series of modems among the most reliable anchors for IoT networks

Global Telecom, the only U.S. manufacturer of modules for Internet of Things (IoT) devices, today launched an update of its TITAN line of advanced modems, including a 5G modem that’s one of the first to be widely available to consumers and small businesses.

The new TITAN 5000 is a smart 5G indoor modem that takes full advantage of the ongoing rollout of cutting-edge 5G mobile networks. As the flagship of Global Telecom’s TITAN line, it is an all-in-one solution for controlling the Internet of Things with up to 1 Gbps data throughput (limited by ethernet speed) and performance comparable to wired broadband service. It provides high-speed LAN, WiFi and VoLTE / VoIP integrated services for users who need enhanced bandwidth and multimedia data service at home or the office. With built-in high gain 4x4 MIMO antennas at its core, the TITAN 5000 offers strong reception range for all devices away from the base station -- yielding greater network efficiency and guaranteed carrier-class service.

Global Telecom’s unique approach to antenna design offers unparalleled reliability at a time when the lack of consistency in fast network connectivity is a leading complaint about mobile network operators. The TITAN 5000 combines the advanced options of 5G mobile networks with the traditional unlicensed WiFi networks common in every home or office, allowing a user’s self-designed Internet of Things to maintain connectivity with all sensors and devices, regardless of active outside network. It also supports all 4G and 5G frequency bands in North America and meets 3GPP Release 15 specifications.

Also shipping in Q3 2020, the TITAN 3000 is an advanced LTE-A Cat 15 IDU smart indoor CPE modem that can deliver up to 600 Mbps data throughput. Both products are future-proof by design, offering creative flexibility to individuals and businesses building an Internet of Things for their own unique needs. The TITAN line uses 433MHz IoT control functions, allowing users to simultaneously connect up to 16 sensors and 8 battery-based cameras to an in-home or in-office IoT network.

The new products join previous releases in the TITAN line:

The TITAN 2000, a Cat 15 LTE CPE modem with state-of-the-art 8x8 MIMO technology at its core -- offering up to 600 Mbps speed and reliable connections with eight antenna ports. It delivers 11 dB power, which is 13 times stronger than typical 2x2 MIMO modems.

The TITAN 4000, a multiband Cat 15 LTE CPE modem designed for outdoors usage -- withstanding the most challenging operating conditions for high-speed wireless backhaul, fixed wireless and failover deployments.

“The Internet of Things offers so many possibilities for redefining the world we live in for the better, but it all depends on the availability of reliable connections between devices. Global Telecom zeroes in on designing the best antennas in the industry and I think the TITAN 5000 is going to turn heads with its blazing speeds that don’t fade in and out like most devices,” said Ahmad Malkawi, CEO and Founder of Global Telecom.

Global Telecom’s driverless, host-less approach to mobile security reduces to nearly zero the probability that a hacker can exploit a random toaster, air conditioner or medical monitor in the Internet of Things as a means of accessing critical systems. Additionally, select blockchain technology is implemented in every device to add layers of security and easy usability to inherently susceptible access points in the Internet of Things, like modems and modules.

About Global Telecom

Global Telecom engineers hardware, software and AI solutions that enable a reliable and secure Internet of Things. The company was named the Emerging IoT Company of the Year for the Consumer Market in the 2020 Compass Intelligence Tech Awards. The company holds two U.S. Patents – 9,961,168 and 10,582,018 – and submits all products to rigorous testing and validation under the certification standards of the Federal Communications Commission, PTCRB and the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP). The company’s line of modules includes 5G NR, LTE Cat M / Cat NB1, LTE Cat 1, LTE Cat 4, LTE Cat 15 and LTE Cat 19.

Online: www.GlobalTelecomUS.com

Twitter: @GlobalTelecomUS

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200730005981/en/