Global Telecom Towers Market is Expected to Witness a CAGR of 7.2% During the Forecast Period (2019-2027)

07/24/2019 | 12:16pm EDT

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global Telecom Towers market was valued at US$ 41.76 billion in 2018, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2 % over the forecast period (2019–2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Telecom Towers Market:

Increasing number of telecom and internet users and the necessity for seamless communication facilities across rural, urban, and highways are factors that are expected to boost demand for telecom towers over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing use of mobile phones in urban and remote area and competition among service providers to offer better network coverage is also expected to drive the telecom towers market growth. For instance, as per GSM Association’s 2019 estimates, India is expected to contribute over a quarter of the world’s new mobile subscribers during the period 2018 to 2025. Moreover, the estimates also predict that by 2025, India, China, Pakistan, Nigeria, Indonesia, U.S., and Brazil would contribute over 50% of the world’s mobile subscribers, owing to rapid telecom infrastructure transformation and favorable government initiatives to develop innovative and next generation telecom infrastructure such as telecom towers, baseband units, and radio stations, among others.

Request Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2826

However, harmful effects of high-frequency radio waves or microwaves on humans and on the environment is expected to limit growth of the telecom towers market over the forecast period. Furthermore, stringent regulations imposed by government and telecom authorities for installing telecom towers are also expected to restrain growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to, OMICS International, excessive mobile usage causes, diseases of brain like cancer, brain tumor, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and so on. also the short term effects (hormone disruption, sleep disruption, on cent ration, impairment of cognitive function, behavior, attention) and long term effects (DNA damage, Male infertility).

The global telecom towers market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, type of tower, installation, application, and region. Among installations, the ground-based segment held dominant position in the market in 2018 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. This is owing to the capability of ground-based telecom towers to hold the heavy and bulky telecom, radio, and radar antennas at a certain height.

Inquire before Buying @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/talk-to-analyst/2826

Among applications, the communication segment held dominant position in the market in 2018, and is expected retain its dominance over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing number of smartphone and internet users and adopting of wireless technologies. For instance, according to CMI’s analysis, the number of internet users across the world in 2017 was 3.7 billion, which further reached 4.1 billion in 2018. Moreover, increasing adoption of wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi for residential and commercial purposes is also expected to drive demand for telecom towers for communication applications during the forecast period.

In 2018, Asia Pacific held the dominant position in the global telecom towers market and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing population across the region, increasing penetration of internet and mobile users, and presence of high number of SMEs across the region. Moreover, major players across the region are focusing on collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to enhance their market share. For instance, in April 2018, American Tower Corporation (ATC) procured 10,200 towers worth US$ 5.61 Bn from Vodafone India by completing the first tranche of a deal with the U.S. telecom service provider.

Buy this Report (for Single User License) @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2826

Key Market Takeaways:

  • The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2019–2027), owing to increasing number of mobile and internet users across the globe
  • The demand for telecom towers, which can bear heavy load of antennas and can withstand in heavy rains and winds is increasing, owing to high population and growing internet usage across the globe.
  • However, stringent rules and regulations imposed by government bodies are restraining growth of the telecom towers market
  • Some of the major players operating in the global telecom towers market include, American Tower Corporation, AT&T Inc., Bharti Infratel Limited, China Tower Corporation, Crown Castle International Corporation, GTL Infrastructure Ltd, Helios Tower Africa, SBA Communications Corporation, T-Mobile Tower, and Viom Networks

To know the latest trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/telecom-towers-market-2826


© Business Wire 2019
