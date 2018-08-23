Global Telemedicine Market Market, 2013-2018 & 2023 - Growing Need For Remote Patient Monitoring Services In Developing Countries

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telemedicine Market by Type, by Service, by Specialty, by Geography - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global telemedicine market is projected to attain a size of $48.8 billion by 2023



This significant growth in the market is characterized by rising healthcare cost, increasing government funding and grants for telemedicine, increasing number of smart phone users and the surge in the prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases.



Insights into market segments



Based on type, the telemedicine market has been categorized into tele-hospital and clinic, and tele-home. Of these two, tele-home is expected to be a faster growing category during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 17.1%. This is attributed to the increasing use of tele-home monitoring tools, which help in monitoring the chronic conditions of a patient from home.



On the basis of service, the telemedicine market has been categorized into tele-consulting, tele-monitoring, tele-education, tele-training, and others. Of these, the tele-consulting category accounted for the largest share in this market, with 42.8% contribution in 2017. This can be ascribed to the increasing number of smart phone users and the number of benefits available with tele-consulting services, such as reduced hospital stays, and decreased healthcare expenditure and travel cost.



In terms of specialty, the telemedicine market has been categorized into dermatology, gynecology, cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, and others. During the forecast period, the neurology market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.0% due to the rapid improvement in neurological care. Telemedicine is used is used in conditions, such as neuropathy, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis. It provides effective management services in medical emergencies such as stroke, seizure, sudden paralysis, and movement disorders. It also helps in initial routine and urgent neurological evaluation and lifestyle counseling.



North America stands as the largest telemedicine market



During the historical period, North America accounted for the largest share in the telemedicine market, with 48.8% share in 2017. This growth is attributed to improved healthcare infrastructure, increased healthcare spending, growing geriatric population, and growing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle associated diseases. According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), in the U.S., the estimated cancer cases diagnosed were around 1,688,780, and 600,920 deaths occurred due to cancer, in 2017.



Market players are introducing new technology for market expansion



The companies operating in the telemedicine industry are introducing advanced telehealth platforms for market expansion. For instance, in April 2017, Koninklijke Philips N.V. introduced the tele ICU enterprise software at American Telemedicine Association's annual meeting. This latest advanced technology has rendered success to the company in population health management for critical care unit.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation By Type

1.3.2 Market Segmentation By Service

1.3.3 Market Segmentation By Specialty

1.3.4 Market Segmentation By Geography

1.3.5 Analysis Period

1.3.6 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.3.6.1 Value

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.2.1 Breakdown Of Primary Research Respondents

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions For The Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition Of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Type

4.1.1.1 Tele Hospitals And Clinics

4.1.1.2 Tele Home

4.1.2 By Service

4.1.2.1 Tele Consulting

4.1.2.2 Tele Monitoring

4.1.2.3 Tele Education

4.1.2.4 Tele Training

4.1.2.5 Others

4.1.3 By Specialty

4.1.3.1 Dermatology

4.1.3.2 Gynecology

4.1.3.3 Cardiology

4.1.3.4 Neurology

4.1.3.5 Orthopaedic

4.1.3.6 Others

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Technological Advancements

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population

4.2.2.2 Increasing Prevalence Of Chronic And Lifestyle Associated Diseases

4.2.2.3 Increasing Healthcare Cost

4.2.2.4 Increasing Government Funding And Grants For Telemedicine

4.2.2.5 Growing Need For Remote Patient Monitoring Services In Developing Countries

4.2.2.6 Increasing Medical Tourism

4.2.2.7 Increasing Medical Requirement In Remote Locations

4.2.2.8 Impact Analysis Of Drivers On Market Forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 High Installation Cost And Lack Of Trained Professionals

4.2.3.2 Inadequate Healthcare Infrastructure In Developing Economies

4.2.3.3 Impact Analysis Of Restraints On Market Forecast

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.3.3 Intensity Of Rivalry

4.3.4 Threat Of New Entrants

4.3.5 Threat Of Substitutes



Chapter 5. Global Market Size And Forecast

5.1 By Type

5.2 By Service

5.3 By Specialty

5.4 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size And Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size And Forecast



Chapter 8. Apac Market Size And Forecast



Chapter 9. Row Market Size And Forecast



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Global Strategic Developments Of Key Players

10.1.1 Mergers And Acquisitions

10.1.2 Product Launches

10.1.3 Partnerships

10.1.4 Other Developments



Chapter 11. Company Profiles



Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd.

Intouch Technologies Inc.

Obs Medical Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Honeywell International Inc.

Care Innovations Llc

Cerner Corporation

Medtronic Plc

Cisco Systems Inc.

Mckesson Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Amd Global Telemedicine Inc.

Biotelemetry Inc.

Polycom Inc.

Globalmedia Group Llc



