Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market 2019-2023 | 19% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

The global therapeutic vaccines market is expected to post a CAGR of
over 19% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market
research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the global therapeutic vaccines
market is the rising incidence and prevalence of diseases. Several
diseases including HIV, cancer, chronic diseases, and human
papillomavirus are spreading at an alarming rate. In addition, there has
been an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases including asthma,
diabetes, Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis, and chronic obstructive
pulmonary diseases in the recent years. The rising incidence of these
diseases has created significant opportunities for the growth of the
therapeutic vaccines market.
As per Technavio, the increase in R&D activities related to novel
therapeutic vaccines will have a positive impact on the market and
contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global
therapeutic vaccines market 2019-2023 research report
also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect
market growth over 2019-2023.
Global therapeutic vaccines market: Increase in
R&D activities related to novel therapeutic vaccines
There has been a continuous increase in R&D activities related to
development of novel therapeutic vaccines. Several diseases including
hepatitis B virus infections, Alzheimer’s disease, and cancer are
becoming a major public health concern across the world. This has led to
the need to develop innovative therapeutic vaccines for these diseases
including chronic hepatitis B. For instance, researchers have developed
a new-generation vaccine known as NASVAC for chronic hepatitis B by
using a novel immunization route and a novel antigen called HBcAg.
Therefore, rising investments in R&D activities will boost the growth of
the global therapeutic vaccines market in the forthcoming years.
“Rising number of strategic alliances will foster the therapeutic
vaccines market growth in forthcoming years. Start-ups are entering the
market due to the rising incidence of chronic conditions including
cancer, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Vendors are also
involved in strategic collaborations to develop therapeutic vaccines
to treat the human papillomavirus infection. Such collaborations will
foster the market’s growth during the forecast period,” says a
senior research analyst at Technavio.
Global therapeutic vaccines market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global therapeutic vaccines
market by type (cancer vaccines, infectious diseases vaccines,
neurological diseases vaccines, autoimmune diseases vaccines, and other
diseases vaccines) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia,
and ROW).
North America led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW
respectively. The market growth in North America can be attributed to
the presence of various infectious, neurological, and autoimmune
diseases. The growing prevalence of several diseases is further
encouraging researchers to develop novel treatment therapies for these
diseases, which will contribute to the market dominance of North America.
