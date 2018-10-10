Global Thermal Energy Storage Market 2018-2022| MSES Segment Dominates the Global Market| Technavio

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the
global thermal energy storage market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR
of nearly 6% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for CSP
is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010005901/en/
According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global thermal energy storage market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of nearly 6% until 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
This research report titled ‘Global
Thermal Energy Storage Market 2018-2022’ provides an in-depth
analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends.
It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market
segments and all geographical regions.
The market research analysis categorizes the global thermal energy
storage market into the following technologies:
In 2017, the MSES segment accounted for 90% of the global market and is
projected to decline to 89% by 2022, exhibiting almost 1% decrease in
market share.
Global thermal energy storage market: An emerging trend
Change in energy mix is an emerging trend in the thermal energy storage
market space. The global demand for energy is on the rise, driven by the
growing global population and rising disposable incomes of developing
countries. The energy mix is defined as the use of different proportions
of energy sources like fossil fuels, nuclear energy, and renewable
energy to meet energy needs. The energy mix is changing globally as
policy measures are evolving and the technology is advancing. As per
IEA, renewable sources of energy are catering to 40% of the increase in
the demand for primary energy.
Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following
topics:
Executive Report
-
Market Outline
-
Global Thermal Energy Storage Market Overview
Market Insights
-
Market Sizing and Forecasts
-
Market Growth
-
Market Drivers and Challenges
-
Key Emerging Trends
Market Segmentation Analysis
-
Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
-
Key leading countries
-
Market segmentation by technology (MSES and PCM)
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
-
Analysis of top vendors (CALMAC, DN Tanks, EnergyNest, Ice Energy, and
SENER group)
