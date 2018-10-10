Log in
Global Thermal Energy Storage Market 2018-2022| MSES Segment Dominates the Global Market| Technavio

10/10/2018 | 08:57pm CEST

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global thermal energy storage market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of nearly 6% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for CSP is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010005901/en/

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global thermal energy storage mar ...

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global thermal energy storage market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of nearly 6% until 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled ‘Global Thermal Energy Storage Market 2018-2022’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the global thermal energy storage market into the following technologies:

  • MSES
  • PCM

In 2017, the MSES segment accounted for 90% of the global market and is projected to decline to 89% by 2022, exhibiting almost 1% decrease in market share.

Global thermal energy storage market: An emerging trend

Change in energy mix is an emerging trend in the thermal energy storage market space. The global demand for energy is on the rise, driven by the growing global population and rising disposable incomes of developing countries. The energy mix is defined as the use of different proportions of energy sources like fossil fuels, nuclear energy, and renewable energy to meet energy needs. The energy mix is changing globally as policy measures are evolving and the technology is advancing. As per IEA, renewable sources of energy are catering to 40% of the increase in the demand for primary energy.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

  • Market Outline
  • Global Thermal Energy Storage Market Overview

Market Insights

  • Market Sizing and Forecasts
  • Market Growth
  • Market Drivers and Challenges
  • Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
  • Key leading countries
  • Market segmentation by technology (MSES and PCM)

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario
  • Analysis of top vendors (CALMAC, DN Tanks, EnergyNest, Ice Energy, and SENER group)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


