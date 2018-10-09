Global Thin Film Chip Resistors Market 2018-2022 | Development of Transient Electronics Drives Growth | Technavio

The global thin film chip resistors market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of around 5% during the period 2018-2022.

A key driver for the global thin film chip resistors market is the growth in data center infrastructure. The increasing adoption of digitalization has led to an increase in the volume of data generated by enterprises. To access the data that is stored in data centers and obtained from connected devices, the companies are adopting powerful networking technologies, which is promoting the growth in the data center infrastructure. This growth in data center infrastructure is expected to drive the global thin film chip resistors market during the forecast period.

This global thin film chip resistors market research report also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of transient electronics as one of the key trends in the global thin film chip resistors market:

Global thin film chip resistors market: Development of transient electronics

Transient electronics technology, also popularly known as biodegradable electronics possess the capability to dissolve or physically disappear in physiological environments. They can be used in eco-friendly sensors, temporary biomedical implants, and data-secure hardware.

“Biodegradable electronics also offer multifunctional operations for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes, including the monitoring of intracranial pressure, identifying neural networks, and assisting the wound healing process. The use of passive components with inbuilt thin film chip resistors in transient electronics is still under study,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on embedded systems.

Global thin film chip resistors market: Segmentation analysis

This thin film chip resistors market analysis report segments the market by end-user segments (industrial equipment, consumer electronics, and others) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The industrial equipment segment held the largest thin film chip resistors market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 55% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with more than 67% of the market share, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. APAC is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

