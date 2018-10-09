Global Thin Film Chip Resistors Market 2018-2022 | Development of Transient Electronics Drives Growth | Technavio

The global thin film chip resistors market research report by Technavio
A key driver for the global thin film chip resistors market is the
growth in data center infrastructure. The increasing adoption of
digitalization has led to an increase in the volume of data generated by
enterprises. To access the data that is stored in data centers and
obtained from connected devices, the companies are adopting powerful
networking technologies, which is promoting the growth in the data
center infrastructure. This growth in data center infrastructure is
expected to drive the global thin film chip resistors market during the
forecast period.
This global
thin film chip resistors market research report also
provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the
market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an
emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly
impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the development of transient
electronics as one of the key trends in the global thin film chip
resistors market:
Global thin film chip resistors market:
Development of transient electronics
Transient electronics technology, also popularly known as biodegradable
electronics possess the capability to dissolve or physically disappear
in physiological environments. They can be used in eco-friendly sensors,
temporary biomedical implants, and data-secure hardware.
“Biodegradable electronics also offer multifunctional operations for
diagnostic and therapeutic purposes, including the monitoring of
intracranial pressure, identifying neural networks, and assisting the
wound healing process. The use of passive components with inbuilt thin
film chip resistors in transient electronics is still under study,” says
a senior analyst at Technavio for research on embedded systems.
Global thin film chip resistors market:
Segmentation analysis
This thin film chip resistors market analysis report segments the market
by end-user segments (industrial equipment, consumer electronics, and
others) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
The industrial equipment segment held the largest thin film chip
resistors market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 55% of the market.
This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market
throughout the forecast period.
APAC led the market in 2017 with more than 67% of the market share,
followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. APAC is expected to
dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.
