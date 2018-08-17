Log in
Global Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells Market 2018: Strategic Business Outlook to 2024 - Growing Focus on Renewable Sources of Energy Favors Market Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/17/2018 | 01:09pm CEST

The "Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand by the following Technologies:

  • Amorphous Silicon
  • Cadmium Telluride
  • Copper Indium Selenide/Copper Indium Gallium Selenide

The report profiles 44 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (USA)
  • Astronergy/Chint Solar (China)
  • AVANCIS GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
  • First Solar, Inc. (USA)
  • Global Solar Energy, Inc. (USA)
  • Hanergy Holding Group Ltd. (China)
  • Kaneka Corporation (Japan)
  • MiaSol (USA)
  • NexPower Technology Corp. (Taiwan)
  • Sharp Solar Energy Solutions Group (USA)
  • Solar Frontier K.K (Japan)
  • Solibro GmbH (Germany)
  • SoloPower Systems, Inc. (USA)
  • Trony Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (China)
  • TSMC Solar Limited (Taiwan)

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction, Methodology & Product Definitions

2. Industry Overview

3. Growth Drivers, Market Trends & Issues

4. Photovoltaic Industry - An Overview

  • Solar Power - The Major Application Area of Thin Film PV Cells
  • Growing Focus on Renewable Sources of Energy Favors Market Growth
  • Robust Growth for Solar PV Industry: Potential Growth Opportunities for Thin Films PV Market
  • Increasing Government Investments Drive Growth in the Thin Films Photovoltaic Market
  • Thin Film Technology Moves Ahead
  • Thin Film PV - A Substitute to Crystalline Silicon Technology
  • Comparison between Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film Technologies

5. Product Overview

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Focus on Select Players

6.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

6.3 Recent Industry Activity

7. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 44 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 51)

  • The United States (14)
  • Canada (1)
  • Japan (3)
  • Europe (16)
    • France (1)
    • Germany (10)
    • Rest of Europe (5)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (17)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xzphw8/global_thin_film?w=4


