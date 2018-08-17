Global Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells Market 2018: Strategic Business Outlook to 2024 - Growing Focus on Renewable Sources of Energy Favors Market Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Thin
Film Photovoltaic Cells - Global Strategic Business Report"
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada,
Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual
estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024.
Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand by
the following Technologies:
-
Amorphous Silicon
-
Cadmium Telluride
-
Copper Indium Selenide/Copper Indium Gallium Selenide
The report profiles 44 companies including many key and niche
players such as:
-
Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (USA)
-
Astronergy/Chint Solar (China)
-
AVANCIS GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
-
First Solar, Inc. (USA)
-
Global Solar Energy, Inc. (USA)
-
Hanergy Holding Group Ltd. (China)
-
Kaneka Corporation (Japan)
-
MiaSol (USA)
-
NexPower Technology Corp. (Taiwan)
-
Sharp Solar Energy Solutions Group (USA)
-
Solar Frontier K.K (Japan)
-
Solibro GmbH (Germany)
-
SoloPower Systems, Inc. (USA)
-
Trony Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (China)
-
TSMC Solar Limited (Taiwan)
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction, Methodology & Product Definitions
2. Industry Overview
3. Growth Drivers, Market Trends & Issues
4. Photovoltaic Industry - An Overview
-
Solar Power - The Major Application Area of Thin Film PV Cells
-
Growing Focus on Renewable Sources of Energy Favors Market Growth
-
Robust Growth for Solar PV Industry: Potential Growth Opportunities
for Thin Films PV Market
-
Increasing Government Investments Drive Growth in the Thin Films
Photovoltaic Market
-
Thin Film Technology Moves Ahead
-
Thin Film PV - A Substitute to Crystalline Silicon Technology
-
Comparison between Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film Technologies
5. Product Overview
6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Focus on Select Players
6.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
7. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 44 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries -
51)
-
The United States (14)
-
Canada (1)
-
Japan (3)
-
Europe (16)
-
France (1)
-
Germany (10)
-
Rest of Europe (5)
-
Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (17)
