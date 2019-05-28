Global Throat Cancer Therapeutics Market 2019-2023 | 7% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

The global throat cancer therapeutics market is expected to post a CAGR
of close to 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest
market research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the global throat cancer therapeutics market growth
is the increasing incidence of throat cancer in recent years. Throat
cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in various geographic
locations including Europe, Asia, and North America. In addition, the
increasing incidence rate of pharyngeal cancer coupled with strong
prevalence of throat cancer indications will foster the throat cancer
therapeutics market. Furthermore, several pharmaceutical vendors and
biotechnology companies are entering the market with innovative and
novel therapeutics to cater to the huge unmet demand. In addition,
increasing awareness campaigns targeting the early diagnosis of throat
cancer indications, will lead to a surge in the demand for throat cancer
therapeutics during the forecast period.
As per Technavio, the increase in strategic alliances will have a
positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly
over the forecast period. This global
throat cancer therapeutics market 2019-2023 research
report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will
affect market growth over 2019-2023.
Global throat cancer therapeutics market:
Increasing strategic alliances
There has been a significant increase in the number of strategic
alliances targeted at the development and commercialization of numerous
drugs used for the treatment of pharyngeal cancer and laryngeal cancer.
Market players are engaging in strategic alliances with pharmaceutical
vendors to overcome the challenges associated with the regulations.
These alliances also help them to increase their geographical presence.
Therefore, the rapidly increasing mergers, and acquisitions among
several throat cancer therapeutics market participants will foster
market growth during the forecast period.
“Strategic alliances among vendors are resulting in the launch of
advanced therapies and their quick approval. This will help to boost the
global throat cancer therapeutics market growth during the forecast
period,” says a senior research analyst at Technavio.
Global throat cancer therapeutics market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global throat cancer
therapeutics market by type (pharyngeal cancer and laryngeal cancer) and
geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
North America led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW
respectively. The market growth in North America can be attributed to
the strong prevalence of both pharyngeal cancer and laryngeal cancer in
the US. The market in the region has also witnessed significant advances
in diagnostic methods eventually leading to the early diagnosis of the
indication.
