Global Tire-Derived Fuel Market 2019-2023 | Increase in Demand for EVs and HEVs to Boost Growth | Technavio

07/30/2019 | 04:01am EDT

The global tire-derived fuel market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 3% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190730005408/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global tire-derived fuel market 2019-2023.

The demand for tire-derived fuel is increasing significantly owing to its benefits, such as providing higher heating value than coal or wood. The heating value of tire-derived fuel is approximately one-third more than that of coal and more than double that of wood. Tire-derived fuel also helps reduce sulfur oxide emissions when compared with coal, which has a higher sulfur content. Furthermore, combustion of tire-derived fuel provides better operational consistency than other fuels used in waste-to-energy systems. Such benefits of tire-derived fuel are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increase in demand for EVs and HEVs will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global tire-derived fuel market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Tire-Derived Fuel Market: Increase in Demand for EVs and HEVs

Over the years, there has been a spurt in demand for EVs and HEVs in the automotive industry to reduce GHG emissions and move toward a sustainable ecosystem. The rise in the sale of EVs and HEVs is expected to fetch more end-of-life tires during the forecast period, which can be converted as fuel. Thus, the growing demand for EVs and HEVs will drive the growth of the tire-derived fuel market during the forecast period.

“Apart from the increase in demand for EVs and HEVs, other factors such limitations of the coal industry, and advances in tire recycling technologies will have a significant impact on the growth of the tire-derived fuel market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Tire-Derived Fuel Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global tire-derived fuel market by end-user (cement kilns, pulp and paper mills, and utility and industrial boilers), and geographic regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas led the tire-derived fuel market in 2018, followed by APAC, and EMEA respectively. Although the Americas will continue to account for the largest share of the global tire-derived fuel market, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
