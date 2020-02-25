Global Tissue Diagnostics Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Abbott Laboratories and Agilent Technologies Inc. | Technavio

The tissue diagnostics market is poised to grow by USD 2.56 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Tissue Diagnostics Market Analysis Report by Technology (Advanced and special stainings, Routine stainings and Digital pathology and workflow), Product (Tissue diagnostic consumables and Tissue diagnostic instruments), End-user (Hospitals, Diagnostic laboratories, and Others), Geographic segmentation (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by technological advances in tissue diagnostic techniques. In addition, the increasing demand for personalized medicines is anticipated to boost the growth of the tissue diagnostics market.

Pathologists perform the diagnosis of more than 300 varieties of tumors using tissue diagnostic devices. Supplements such as histochemistry, immunohistochemistry, and electron microscopy and preservation of structure using permanent tissue stained with H&E are required to perform the diagnosis of tumors and cancers. Pathologists are adopting advanced tissue diagnostic techniques such as digital pathology to deliver faster and better care to their patients. Digital pathology using instruments such as VENTANA DP 200, a high-speed slide scanner deliver high-quality images from a wide range of frozen tissue sections, special stains, and histology samples. Digital pathology also supports tissue research and biomarker discovery. Thus, technological advances in tissue diagnostic techniques is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Tissue Diagnostics Market Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories operates the business under various segments such as Established Pharmaceuticals, Nutritionals, Diagnostics, and Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation. The company offers Vysis ALK Break Apart FISH Probe Kit.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc. offers products through the following business units: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The company offers EnVision DuoFLEX Systems.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. operates under various business segments, namely Life sciences, Diagnostics, Dental, and Environmental and applied solutions. The company offers BOND-III and BOND-MAX.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. offers products through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The company offers BenchMark XT and VENTANA HE 600 system.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. offers products through the following business segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and HealthTech Other. The company offers Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution.

Tissue Diagnostics Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Advanced and special stainings

Routine stainings

Digital pathology and workflow

Tissue Diagnostics Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Tissue diagnostic consumables

Tissue diagnostic instruments

Tissue Diagnostics Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Hospitals

Diagnostic laboratories

Others

Tissue Diagnostics Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

