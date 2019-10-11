Global Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) Market 2019-2023 | Emergence of Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global titanium dioxide market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191011005375/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global titanium dioxide (TiO2) market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Titanium dioxide is finding new applications in the modern ceramic industry. Ceramic manufacturers are increasing the use of TiO 2 as an opacifier instead of materials such as tin oxide and zircopax. Ceramic manufacturers add moderate amounts of TiO 2 in their products to achieve durable surfaces, strong melts, and rich visual textures. Titanium dioxide is also used for stoneware glazes to produce matte surface with increased crystallization. Moreover, TiO 2 can be used to coat certain ceramic products to make them dirt repellent. The rising number of applications of TiO 2 in the ceramics industry is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31203

As per Technavio, the emergence of titanium dioxide nanoparticles will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Titanium Dioxide Market: Emergence of Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles

Titanium dioxide nanoparticles are increasingly being used in sun protection creams, textile fibers, wood preservatives, and various other applications. For instance, the use of TiO 2 nanoparticles in printing ink reduces the instances of nozzle clogging and coffee-ring effect in printer systems. The light-absorbing properties of TiO 2 nanoparticles help in determining mechanical stress at nanoparticle levels in the materials science and engineering field. Thus, the rising number of applications of TiO 2 nanoparticles are expected to boost the growth of market during the forecast period.

“Apart from the emergence of titanium dioxide nanoparticles, the rising popularity of 3D printed titanium dioxide and increasing adoption of titanium dioxide in the telecommunications sector are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period”, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Titanium Dioxide Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global titanium dioxide market by application (paints, plastics, paper, and others), process (sulfate process and chloride process), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the increasing investments in the commercial and residential construction sector along with infrastructural development projects.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191011005375/en/