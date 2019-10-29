Global Tobacco Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Use of Automated Techniques in Manufacturing to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global tobacco market is expected to post a CAGR almost 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191029005920/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global tobacco market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is witnessing high demand for cigars and smoking tobacco products due to the shift in consumer preferences. This is encouraging vendors to focus on product innovation with respect to developing new and better tobacco products across the globe. Cigar products such as Caribbean cigars and Cuban cigars are gaining popularity among consumers. The consumption of smoking tobacco products such as fine cut tobacco and premiumization in the cigar category is also increasing. Thus, the rising demand for cigars and smoking tobacco products will boost the growth of the global tobacco market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30770

As per Technavio, the increasing use of automated techniques in the manufacturing of tobacco products, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Tobacco Market: Use of Automated Techniques in the Manufacturing of Tobacco Products

Vendors in the market are increasingly adopting automated manufacturing practices to eliminate the labor-intensive traditional manufacturing techniques and cut labor costs. With the growing preference for more sophisticated products, vendors in Indonesia are increasingly focusing on the production of machine-made clove cigarettes (kreteks). This will further boost the demand for automated techniques to manufacture tobacco products. Thus, with the increasing use of automated techniques in the manufacture of tobacco products, will boost market growth during the forecast period.

“Apart from the growing use of automated techniques in the manufacturing of tobacco products, the rise in mergers and acquisitions and increase in organized retail outlets selling tobacco products are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Tobacco Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global tobacco market by product (combustible tobacco products and smokeless tobacco products) and geographical regions (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the easy access of tobacco products and increasing number of organized retailing outlets.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191029005920/en/