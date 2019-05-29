Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Toilet Care Market 2019-2023 | Growing Popularity of Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaners to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 10:21am EDT

The global toilet care market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005507/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global toilet care market from 2019-2023 ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global toilet care market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global toilet care market size is the expansion of commercial end-users. Commercial buildings, such as hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, and amusement parks are some of the end-user segments of toilet care products. Most countries across the world are witnessing the expansion and emergence of new commercial buildings, which is likely to propel the need for toilet care products. Thus, an increase in the number of end-users will significantly impact the toilet care market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing popularity of automatic toilet bowl cleaners will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global toilet care market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global toilet care market: Growing popularity of automatic toilet bowl cleaners

The liquid toilet cleaners, which have been conventionally used to clean toilets, must be scrubbed for cleaning. The scrubbing of a toilet on a regular basis can lead to damages. Thus, there is a high demand for toilet care products that require the least manual effort. Therefore, automatic bowl cleaners, that provide a range of advantages to end-users, are gaining popularity. One of the advantages of these cleaners is the reduction in manual effort and the optimal use of toilet care liquids. Automatic toilet bowl cleaners prevent the direct handling of toilet cleaning liquid, thereby reducing the risk of toxicity. Therefore, the growing popularity of automatic toilet bowl cleaners will significantly impact the growth of the toilet care market during the forecast period.

“Apart from the growing popularity of automatic toilet bowl cleaners, other factors such as the increase in a number of start-ups focusing on convenient access to sanitation and restrooms, and the growing initiatives towards expanding sanitation facilities will have a significant impact the growth of the toilet care market size during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global toilet care market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global toilet care market by product (liquid toilet cleaners, toilet rim blocks, and others) and geographic regions (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. The toilet care market growth in APAC can be attributed to rapid urbanization, rising number of dual-income households, and increase in purchasing power of people, leading to the growing demand for toilet care products in the region. The increase in promotional activities by government agencies to increase awareness about toilet hygiene will also significantly drive the demand for toilet care products during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:31aGAMING INNOVATION : GiG's screening tool boosts bet365's marketing compliance
AQ
10:31aJACK IN BOX : beefs up board, adding Birch, Gainor
AQ
10:31aEY Announces Adam D. Vincent of ThreatConnect, Inc. Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Mid-Atlantic Award Finalist
BU
10:31aTESSCO TECHNOLOGIES : Ventev & Gamber-Johnson Collaborate to Provide Tessco Customers New Vehicle Mounting Solutions
BU
10:31aWOLTERS KLUWER : Appoints Greg Samios President & CEO of Health Learning, Research & Practice
BU
10:31aG III APPAREL : Announces Date for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
BU
10:31aKNOVVA ACADEMY : Partners with Government of Mexico to Offer Leadership Summit for Mexican Youth
BU
10:31aCAPS® Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for State-of-the Art 503B Outsourcing Facility in Phoenix, AZ
GL
10:29aECO ANIMAL HEALTH : Doc re. Change of Director Responsibilities
PU
10:29aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : BTG plc
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : China ready to hit back at U.S. with rare earths - newspapers
2Canadian lawmakers fume after Facebook's Zuckerberg snubs invitation
3ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET SE: Rocket Internet Announced Q1 2019 Results for Rocket Internet & Selec..
4British and EU market watchdogs trade blows over market access after no-deal Brexit
5NASPERS LIMITED : NASPERS : Proposed listing of Naspers' international internet assets on Euronext Amsterdam a..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About