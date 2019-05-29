Global Toilet Care Market 2019-2023 | Growing Popularity of Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaners to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global toilet care market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 4%
during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the global toilet care market size is
the expansion of commercial end-users. Commercial buildings, such as
hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, and amusement parks are some of the
end-user segments of toilet care products. Most countries across the
world are witnessing the expansion and emergence of new commercial
buildings, which is likely to propel the need for toilet care products.
Thus, an increase in the number of end-users will significantly impact
the toilet care market during the forecast period.
As per Technavio, the growing popularity of automatic toilet bowl
cleaners will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its
growth significantly over the forecast period. This global
toilet care market 2019-2023 research report also
analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect
market growth over 2019-2023.
Global toilet care market: Growing popularity
of automatic toilet bowl cleaners
The liquid toilet cleaners, which have been conventionally used to clean
toilets, must be scrubbed for cleaning. The scrubbing of a toilet on a
regular basis can lead to damages. Thus, there is a high demand for
toilet care products that require the least manual effort. Therefore,
automatic bowl cleaners, that provide a range of advantages to
end-users, are gaining popularity. One of the advantages of these
cleaners is the reduction in manual effort and the optimal use of toilet
care liquids. Automatic toilet bowl cleaners prevent the direct handling
of toilet cleaning liquid, thereby reducing the risk of toxicity.
Therefore, the growing popularity of automatic toilet bowl cleaners will
significantly impact the growth of the toilet care market during the
forecast period.
“Apart from the growing popularity of automatic toilet bowl cleaners,
other factors such as the increase in a number of start-ups focusing on
convenient access to sanitation and restrooms, and the growing
initiatives towards expanding sanitation facilities will have a
significant impact the growth of the toilet care market size during the
forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Global toilet care market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global toilet care market by
product (liquid toilet cleaners, toilet rim blocks, and others) and
geographic regions (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North
America, South America, and MEA respectively. The toilet care market
growth in APAC can be attributed to rapid urbanization, rising number of
dual-income households, and increase in purchasing power of people,
leading to the growing demand for toilet care products in the region.
The increase in promotional activities by government agencies to
increase awareness about toilet hygiene will also significantly drive
the demand for toilet care products during the forecast period.
