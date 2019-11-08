Log in
Global Toluene Diisocyanate Market 2019-2023 | Expansion in the Production Capacity to Boost Growth | Technavio

11/08/2019

The global toluene diisocyanate market is expected to post a CAGR almost 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191108005328/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global toluene diisocyanate market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Manufactures of polyurethane, extensively use toluene diisocyanate (TDI) as it is used as an intermediate raw material in the production process of polyurethane. Polyurethane is used in the automotive industry to produce sealants and adhesives, coatings, rigid foam, and flexible foam products. The growing sales of passenger and light commercial vehicles and the use of polyurethane for manufacturing automobile seating is driving the demand for TDI. Thus, the growing demand for polyurethane from the automotive industry will boost the toluene diisocyanate market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30900

As per Technavio, expansion in the production capacity, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Toluene Diisocyanate Market: Expansion in the Production Capacity

There is an increase in the demand for TDI from several end-user industries including consumer goods, textiles, footwear, construction, food, and automotive for applications in adhesives and sealants, elastomers, and coatings. This has led leading manufacturers to expand their production capacities. For instance, BorsodChem has announced plans to double the capacity of its TDI crystallization unit at Kazincbarcika plant in Hungary. Such developments showcase a positive outlook for the market during the forecast period.

“The production of phosgene-free toluene diisocyanate and the rise in construction activities in developing nations are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Toluene Diisocyanate Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global toluene diisocyanate market by end-user (wood/furniture, CASE, automotive, and diverse industries) and geographical regions (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the expansion of the construction and automotive industries in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


