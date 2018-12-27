Global Tonometers Market 2018-2022| Growing Demand for Hand-Held Tonometers to Boost Growth| Technavio

Technavio analysts forecast the global tonometers market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

Technological advances and new product launches is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global tonometers market 2018-2022. The emergence of diverging trends is transforming the global healthcare industry. Growing technological advances and digital technologies allow the development of breakthrough products, which improve the diagnosis and treatments of diseases. Recent advances in tonometry have encouraged vendors to develop several devices with varied clinical applications. Therefore, such manufacturers offer innovative, easy-to-use, and integrated tonometers, which is increasing their prominence among end-users, globally.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global tonometers market is the growing demand for hand-held tonometers:

Global tonometers market: Growing demand for hand-held tonometers

Over the last few years, the demand for hand-held tonometers is growing at an unprecedented rate. The growth of the hand-held tonometers is attributable to the increasing advances in the ophthalmology industry which encouraged vendors to incorporate new technologies and create novel medical diagnostic devices for healthcare providers. As most tonometers are bulky and consume large spaces in the offices of physicians, the portable medical instruments are developed to offer increased convenience and efficiency. To cater to the growing demand from end-users, most vendors are significantly investing in R&D and are designing portable tonometers, which, in turn, is fueling market growth.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, “Apart from the growing demand for hand-held tonometers, factors such as the increasing prevalence of ocular diseases and the high growth potential from emerging economies are expected to fuel the growth of the global tonometers market during the forecast period.”

Global tonometers market: Segmentation analysis

The global tonometers market research report provides market segmentation by product (table-mount tonometers and hand-held tonometers) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The table-mounted tonometers segment held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for about 70% share, followed by the hand-held tonometers. Although the hand-held tonometers segment accounted for the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness huge demand during the forecast period and is likely to register the highest incremental growth.

