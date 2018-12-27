Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Tonometers Market 2018-2022| Growing Demand for Hand-Held Tonometers to Boost Growth| Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 06:08pm CET

Technavio analysts forecast the global tonometers market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005307/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global tonometers market for the period 2 ...

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global tonometers market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technological advances and new product launches is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global tonometers market 2018-2022. The emergence of diverging trends is transforming the global healthcare industry. Growing technological advances and digital technologies allow the development of breakthrough products, which improve the diagnosis and treatments of diseases. Recent advances in tonometry have encouraged vendors to develop several devices with varied clinical applications. Therefore, such manufacturers offer innovative, easy-to-use, and integrated tonometers, which is increasing their prominence among end-users, globally.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global tonometers market is the growing demand for hand-held tonometers:

Global tonometers market: Growing demand for hand-held tonometers

Over the last few years, the demand for hand-held tonometers is growing at an unprecedented rate. The growth of the hand-held tonometers is attributable to the increasing advances in the ophthalmology industry which encouraged vendors to incorporate new technologies and create novel medical diagnostic devices for healthcare providers. As most tonometers are bulky and consume large spaces in the offices of physicians, the portable medical instruments are developed to offer increased convenience and efficiency. To cater to the growing demand from end-users, most vendors are significantly investing in R&D and are designing portable tonometers, which, in turn, is fueling market growth.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, “Apart from the growing demand for hand-held tonometers, factors such as the increasing prevalence of ocular diseases and the high growth potential from emerging economies are expected to fuel the growth of the global tonometers market during the forecast period.”

Global tonometers market: Segmentation analysis

The global tonometers market research report provides market segmentation by product (table-mount tonometers and hand-held tonometers) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The table-mounted tonometers segment held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for about 70% share, followed by the hand-held tonometers. Although the hand-held tonometers segment accounted for the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness huge demand during the forecast period and is likely to register the highest incremental growth.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:20pSNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06:19pNew and Expanded Direct & Non-Stop Flights from Detroit to Jamaica and Punta Cana
GL
06:17pThe Heritage Village at the Janadria Festival Attracts Tens of Thousands of Saudi Families
BU
06:16pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Beware of the worst car drivers on the roads
AQ
06:13pTRUMP EYES BAN OF HUAWEI, ZTE PRODUCTS : report
AQ
06:13pGlobal Truck Starter Motor Market 2019-2023 | Development of Integrated Starter-Generators to Boost Demand | Technavio
BU
06:10pGlobal Soda Ash Market 2018-2022| Emerging Middle-class Population to Drive Growth| Technavio
BU
06:10pSEQUANA : Termination of the planned sale of Arjowiggins’ Graphic and Creative Papers businesses
AN
06:10pGlobal Phosphate Fertilizers Market 2019-2023|Industry Analysis and Forecast| Technavio
BU
06:09pFINGERMOTION, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Empty shipyard and suicides as 'Hyundai Town' grapples with grim future
2SEABOARD CORP : Hog industry worldwide getting slaughtered in trade war
3MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG - AMENDMENT RIGHTS OFFERING OF A CONVERTIBLE BOND: Reducing of the Conversion Price
4HEXO CORP : HEXO reaches construction and licensing milestones for its massive 1 million sq. ft. greenhouse &n..
5VINCI : France's Vinci in 2.9 billion pounds swoop on Gatwick airport

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.