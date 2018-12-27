Global Tonometers Market 2018-2022| Growing Demand for Hand-Held Tonometers to Boost Growth| Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global tonometers market to grow at a CAGR of over
5% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research
report.
Technological advances and new product launches is one of the major
trends being witnessed in the global
tonometers market 2018-2022. The emergence of diverging trends
is transforming the global healthcare industry. Growing technological
advances and digital technologies allow the development of breakthrough
products, which improve the diagnosis and treatments of diseases. Recent
advances in tonometry have encouraged vendors to develop several devices
with varied clinical applications. Therefore, such manufacturers offer
innovative, easy-to-use, and integrated tonometers, which is increasing
their prominence among end-users, globally.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global tonometers market is the growing demand for
hand-held tonometers:
Global tonometers market: Growing demand for
hand-held tonometers
Over the last few years, the demand for hand-held tonometers is growing
at an unprecedented rate. The growth of the hand-held tonometers is
attributable to the increasing advances in the ophthalmology industry
which encouraged vendors to incorporate new technologies and create
novel medical diagnostic devices for healthcare providers. As most
tonometers are bulky and consume large spaces in the offices of
physicians, the portable medical instruments are developed to offer
increased convenience and efficiency. To cater to the growing demand
from end-users, most vendors are significantly investing in R&D and are
designing portable tonometers, which, in turn, is fueling market growth.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio, “Apart from the growing
demand for hand-held tonometers, factors such as the increasing
prevalence of ocular diseases and the high growth potential from
emerging economies are expected to fuel the growth of the global
tonometers market during the forecast period.”
Global tonometers market: Segmentation analysis
The global tonometers market research report provides market
segmentation by product (table-mount tonometers and hand-held
tonometers) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an
in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market,
including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific
challenges.
The table-mounted tonometers segment held the largest share of the
market in 2017, accounting for about 70% share, followed by the
hand-held tonometers. Although the hand-held tonometers segment
accounted for the smallest share of the market, it is expected to
witness huge demand during the forecast period and is likely to register
the highest incremental growth.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
