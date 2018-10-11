Global Topical Corticosteroids Market 2018-2022 | Preference of Customers for Topical Delivery to Boost Demand | Technavio

The global topical corticosteroids market 2018-2022 is expected to post
a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period, according to the
latest market research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rise in product
launches. Topical corticosteroids have been used for the treatment of
atopic dermatitis for many years. Hydrocortisone was the first
corticosteroid used for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Currently,
many additional corticosteroid compounds have been licensed for the
treatment of atopic dermatitis. Recent product launches are considered
an important factor that drives the growth of the global topical
corticosteroids market.
This market research report on the global
topical corticosteroids market 2018-2022 also provides an
analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market
outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging
trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact
the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the preference of customers for
topical delivery as one of the key emerging trends in the global topical
corticosteroids market:
Global topical corticosteroids market:
Preference of customers for topical delivery
Topical delivery is considered the most convenient and preferred
treatment option for skin diseases. Most the drugs are systemic
therapies, whereas topical drugs are generally targeted therapies. These
drugs are delivered to restricted sites such as joints or diseased skin
sites.
“Topical drugs are safer for newborn babies and the elderly. They are
administered through non-oral routes in a constant fashion by
maintaining active levels over extended time. Thus, the increasing
preference for topical drug delivery is expected to drive the growth of
the global topical corticosteroids market,” says a senior analyst at
Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases.
Global topical corticosteroids market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global topical corticosteroids
market by product (prescription and OTC) and geographical regions (APAC,
EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to 42%,
followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The region is expected to retain
its dominant position during the forecast period.
