Global Total Retail Software Market 2018-2022 - Overall Retail Software and SaaS Market Worldwide Analysis & Forecasts

08/17/2018 | 09:16am CEST

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Total Retail Software Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The Retail Software Market is exploding worldwide for two main reasons: retail in emerging economies is expanding, and enterprise retailers are re-architecting their systems for Unified Commerce (the systems that enable the procurement, sale and delivery of merchandise independent of channel) and Cloud computing (along with its cost efficiencies). The researcher projects the worldwide software market will grow 55% from $57.6 Billion in 2017 to $89.3 Billion in 2022.

This report looks at the overall Retail Software and SaaS Market Worldwide.

Who are the real leaders? What are the real software rankings? Who is leading in the Retail software market? Which vendors are leading in sales, innovation, market reach and can implement a complete Unified Commerce approach? It's all here.

Retailers are encouraged to use these charts in discussions with their vendor partners. It is our intent that they provide unique insights into vendor strategy and provide thought-provoking questions as we all move though and prosper in the Era of Intentional Innovation.

Highlights

This study looks at the Total Retail Software Market across 13 market segments of Retail and Hospitality.

Readers of this research will get a forecast for Software Licenses, Software Maintenance, and Software-as-a-Service. In addition, we size the market by Line of Business Categories ranging from Business Intelligence to eCommerce to Merchandising and Supply Chain to Marketing to Store Systems; 10 LOB categories in all.

Next, the report provides rankings for combined Software and SaaS, Software and Maintenance, and then just SaaS on its own.

Finally, the report provides market profiles on the top 15 software providers by revenue. Each profile includes total revenues, revenues by hardware, software, SaaS, and services, revenues by region, and revenues by Line of Business Category. In addition, the profiles include merger and acquisition information as well as key clients.

What makes this research different and more rigorous is that it is based on a very sophisticated and highly objective research model. It allows vendors, retailers and analysts to see who are the real leaders in retail software, true software market rankings, who is leading in the fast growing software-as-a-service market, and which vendors are leading in sales, innovation, market reach and can implement a complete unified commerce approach to retail.

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Introduction, Key Definitions
  2. Overall Retail Software Market
  3. Trends, Drivers and Barriers
  4. Vendor Positioning Maps
  5. Vendor Profiles
  6. Methodology
  7. Appendix - Categories of Software Included

Companies Mentioned

  • 1010 Data
  • Adobe
  • Amadeus
  • Amazon
  • Ansira
  • Aptos
  • Ceridian
  • Checkpoint
  • Coupons.com
  • Dematic
  • Diebold Nixdorf
  • Dunnhumby
  • Epicor
  • ESRI
  • First Data
  • Fujitsu
  • Gerber Technology
  • Global e
  • Google
  • Hot Schedules
  • IBM
  • Ibota
  • iCIMS
  • iCrossing
  • Infor
  • Information Resources
  • Intershop
  • iTradeNetwork
  • JDA
  • Johnson Controls
  • Jonas Software
  • Kalibrate
  • Kronos
  • Lengow
  • Lightspeed Retail
  • LS Retail
  • Manhattan Associates
  • Manthan Systems
  • Microsoft
  • Microstrategy
  • NCR
  • NEC
  • One Network
  • Oracle
  • PCMS Datafit
  • Pitney Bowes
  • PrestaShop
  • Radial
  • Reflexis
  • Relex
  • Revionics
  • RevTrax
  • Saba
  • Sage Software
  • Salesforce
  • SAP
  • SAS
  • Seeburger
  • Shopify
  • Sitecore
  • Snag
  • Square
  • Store Electric Systems
  • Symphony Gold
  • Tableau Software
  • Teradata
  • Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions
  • Turn
  • Ultimate Software
  • Witron
  • and WooCommerce.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j6s44q/global_total?w=12

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager. 

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
