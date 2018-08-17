Global Total Retail Software Market to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Total Retail Software Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The Retail Software Market is exploding worldwide for two main reasons: retail in emerging economies is expanding, and enterprise retailers are re-architecting their systems for Unified Commerce (the systems that enable the procurement, sale and delivery of merchandise independent of channel) and Cloud computing (along with its cost efficiencies). The researcher projects the worldwide software market will grow 55% from $57.6 Billion in 2017 to $89.3 Billion in 2022.

The goal of this report is to provide the retail community with the most detailed and complete picture imaginable of the retail technology landscape. We do this to assist retailers in vendor selection and to help the industry understand the trends, drivers and barriers that are fundamentally transforming our industry.

This particular report looks at the overall Retail Software and SaaS Market Worldwide.

Who are the real leaders? What are the real software rankings? Who is leading in the Retail software market? Which vendors are leading in sales, innovation, market reach and can implement a complete Unified Commerce approach? It's all here.

Retailers are encouraged to use these charts in discussions with their vendor partners. It is our intent that they provide unique insights into vendor strategy and provide thought-provoking questions as we all move though and prosper in the Era of Intentional Innovation.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction, Key Definitions Overall Retail Software Market Trends, Drivers and Barriers Vendor Positioning Maps Vendor Profiles Methodology Appendix - Categories of Software Included

Companies Mentioned

1010 Data

Adobe

Amadeus

Amazon

First Data

Fujitsu

Gerber Technology

Global e

Google

Hot Schedules

IBM

Ibota

Intershop

Kalibrate

Kronos

Microsoft

NCR

NEC

One Network

Oracle

Radial

Reflexis

Relex

RevTrax

Saba

Sage Software

Salesforce

SAP

SAS

Shopify

Snag

Turn

Ultimate Software

Witron

WooCommerce

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qt52wx/global_total?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180817005076/en/