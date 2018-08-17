Global Total Retail Software Market to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Total
Retail Software Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering
The Retail Software Market is exploding worldwide for two main reasons:
retail in emerging economies is expanding, and enterprise retailers are
re-architecting their systems for Unified Commerce (the systems that
enable the procurement, sale and delivery of merchandise independent of
channel) and Cloud computing (along with its cost efficiencies). The
researcher projects the worldwide software market will grow 55% from
$57.6 Billion in 2017 to $89.3 Billion in 2022.
The goal of this report is to provide the retail community with the most
detailed and complete picture imaginable of the retail technology
landscape. We do this to assist retailers in vendor selection and to
help the industry understand the trends, drivers and barriers that are
fundamentally transforming our industry.
This particular report looks at the overall Retail Software and SaaS
Market Worldwide.
Who are the real leaders? What are the real software rankings? Who is
leading in the Retail software market? Which vendors are leading in
sales, innovation, market reach and can implement a complete Unified
Commerce approach? It's all here.
Retailers are encouraged to use these charts in discussions with their
vendor partners. It is our intent that they provide unique insights into
vendor strategy and provide thought-provoking questions as we all move
though and prosper in the Era of Intentional Innovation.
Key Topics Covered:
-
Introduction, Key Definitions
-
Overall Retail Software Market
-
Trends, Drivers and Barriers
-
Vendor Positioning Maps
-
Vendor Profiles
-
Methodology
-
Appendix - Categories of Software Included
