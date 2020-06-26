Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Trade Helpdesk provides upgraded trade intelligence to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, supports inclusive post-pandemic recovery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 04:54am EDT

The heads of ITC, UNCTAD and the WTO have announced the rollout of an improved and expanded Global Trade Helpdesk. The platform now contains more trade information designed to empower firms of all sizes, particularly micro, small and medium size enterprises (MSMEs), to take advantage of market opportunities and adapt to new post-COVID commercial realities.

The COVID-19 global health emergency has led to an unprecedented global economic slowdown - one that is having a particularly severe impact on smaller firms.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) estimates that world merchandise trade could fall by 12% to 32% in 2020. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) projects that global foreign direct investment inflows will decline by up to 40% in 2020, reaching their lowest level in two decades. Estimates for this year's decline in global GDP growth start at 3%. According to the International Trade Centre's (ITC's) COVID Business Survey, 1 in 4 MSMEs reports being at risk of shutting down permanently within the next three months. Taken together, these threats to global trade, investment, growth, and employment risk derailing progress towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

As policymakers work to lay the groundwork for a strong and sustainable recovery from the crisis, the success or failure of MSMEs - which employ the majority of the labour force - will play a key role in determining whether or not this recovery is socially inclusive. Ready access to trade and market information is a challenge for smaller firms at the best of times, since they have fewer resources to devote to analysing complex information dispersed across multiple sources. As businesses struggle with uncertainty, falling demand, and supply chain disruptions, getting the information they need to reach new customers and markets will be paramount.

Since 2017, ITC, UNCTAD and the WTO have joined forces on the Global Trade Helpdesk initiative, together with the African Development Bank (AfDB), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Inter-American Development Bank (IADB), International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), World Bank Group (WBG), World Customs Organization (WCO) and World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). This initiative has created a user-friendly digital platform that empowers MSMEs by providing a one-stop shop where businesses can find up-to-date trade statistics, export potential estimations, tariffs, regulatory requirements, as well as information about voluntary standards, and contact information for key public and private partners.

The platform has now been revamped to better respond to firms' needs, following broad-based testing with support from ICC National Chambers and members of the WTO Informal Working Group on MSMEs. The latest version expands data coverage, and offers a more intuitive user experience through improved design and new functionalities. Users can now compare updated export potential estimations across different prospective target markets. To simplify market research for businesses, the Global Trade Helpdesk now includes COVID-19 resources from across international agencies, including information about temporary restrictions enacted in response to the crisis. The platform also provides improved coverage of trade statistics, import, export and transit trade procedures, a new business directory, resources to help protect intellectual property rights, as well as online resources from various agencies to build their trade and market analysis skills. The platform is now accessible in Russian in addition to Arabic, English, French and Spanish.

As the leaders of organisations concerned with global trade and inclusive growth, we commit to continue working closely together to ensure that firms have access to the timely and relevant trade and market information they need to make effective decisions in a rapidly changing global market.

Disclaimer

ITC - International Trade Centre published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 08:53:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:20aSEVERSTAL : publishes 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development Report
EQ
05:19aStatement Made by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka on Regulation and Supervision of Non - Bank Financial Institutions
PU
05:14a888 : Gambling firm 888 forecasts upbeat earnings as sports events return; shares jump
RE
05:14aGARTNER : ePROMIS ERP Secures Top Position in FrontRunners® for ERP Report 2020 by Gartner's Software Advice
AQ
05:13aCOMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON : ComBank further cuts lending rates
AQ
05:12aUNILEVER : Change beyond skip depth
AQ
05:11aQLEANAIR PUBL : Extraordinary general meeting held in QleanAir Holding AB (publ)
AQ
05:10aAIR FRANCE KLM : Ryanair calls on EU to block KLM bailout
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Hedge funds pocket ?1.5 billion as Wirecard goes bust
2ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : turns to stock offering to bolster capita..
3XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Pricing of Public Offerings of $20 Million of ..
4SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. : SoftBank Link Spurs Review of Funds -- WSJ
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - New share capital registered

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group