Global Transfection Technologies Market 2018-2022: Rising Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies Driving Market Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Transfection Technologies Market 2018-2022" report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Transfection Technology Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.67%
during the period 2018-2022.
Global Transfection Technology Market 2018-2022, has
been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from
industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key
vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the
report considers the revenue generated from services rendered to
end-users such as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract
research organizations, and academic and research institutes.
One trend affecting this market is increased use of dual-reporter assays
and co-transfection experiments. With the rise in biological and
pharmaceutical research, there has been a rise in the use of
dual-reporter systems owing to their advantages over single reporter
systems.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the
rising demand for monoclonal antibodies. Monoclonal antibodies are
identical immune cells and one of the products in the pharmaceutical
industry witnessing the highest demand.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market are
the issues affecting the transfection efficiency. Transfection is being
increasingly used to neutralize the need to introduce negatively charged
molecules into cells with a negatively charged membrane. However, this
can get hampered due to the degree of confluency, number of passages,
cell health, contamination, and DNA quality.
Key vendors
-
Agilent Technologies
-
Bio-Rad Laboratories
-
Lonza
-
Promega
-
QIAGEN
-
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
-
Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
-
CROs
-
Academic and research institutes
-
Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
-
Geographical segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
-
Increased use of dual-reporter assays and co-transfection experiments
-
Optimization of transfection efficiency
-
Growth in initiatives for molecular research and related activities
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
