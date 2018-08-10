Log in
Global Transfection Technologies Market 2018-2022: Rising Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies Driving Market Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/10/2018 | 02:21pm CEST

The "Global Transfection Technologies Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Transfection Technology Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.67% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Transfection Technology Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from services rendered to end-users such as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and academic and research institutes.

One trend affecting this market is increased use of dual-reporter assays and co-transfection experiments. With the rise in biological and pharmaceutical research, there has been a rise in the use of dual-reporter systems owing to their advantages over single reporter systems.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the rising demand for monoclonal antibodies. Monoclonal antibodies are identical immune cells and one of the products in the pharmaceutical industry witnessing the highest demand.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market are the issues affecting the transfection efficiency. Transfection is being increasingly used to neutralize the need to introduce negatively charged molecules into cells with a negatively charged membrane. However, this can get hampered due to the degree of confluency, number of passages, cell health, contamination, and DNA quality.

Key vendors

  • Agilent Technologies
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • Lonza
  • Promega
  • QIAGEN
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
  • CROs
  • Academic and research institutes
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increased use of dual-reporter assays and co-transfection experiments
  • Optimization of transfection efficiency
  • Growth in initiatives for molecular research and related activities

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qt25vs/global?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
