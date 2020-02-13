Global Transmission Electron Microscope Market 2020-2024 | Development of New Forms of Transmission Electron Microscopes to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

The transmission electron microscope market is expected to grow by USD 357.09 million during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The development of new forms of transmission electron microscope is expected to drive the growth of the market. Since transmission electron microscopes can present 2D images of specimens, there is a limit to the size of the specimen that needs to be viewed. Newer models of transmission electron microscopes combine the features of both transmission electron microscopes and scanning electron microscopes. Some of the newer types of transmission electron microscopes are reflection electron microscopes (REMs), and scanning-transmission electron microscopes (STEMs). REMs use an electron beam very similar to the one in a transmission electron microscope, but instead of detecting electrons that pass-through objects, they collect electrons that are elastically scattered from the object. STEMs are increasingly being adopted in research laboratories, owing to their tendency to directly produce images or results, which do not need interpretation.

As per Technavio, the increasing need for 3D analysis of advanced materials and bio-samples will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Transmission Electron Microscope Market: Increasing Need for 3D Analysis of Advanced Materials and Bio-Samples

2D images are incapable of displaying a relationship between the 3D structure and the function of nanoscale objects. The growing need to understand the relationship between the structure and function of an object has stimulated the demand for 3D structural analysis, such as neutron spectroscopy, electron microscopy imaging, and X-ray diffraction. Transmission electron microscopes are widely used for structural analyses, where 3D objects are projected into 2D images. Thus, the increasing need for 3D analysis of advanced materials and bio-samples will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

“Factors such as the miniaturization of electronic devices and the rising adoption of transmission electron microscopes in the automotive industry will have a positive impact on the growth of the transmission electron microscope market during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Transmission Electron Microscope Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the transmission electron microscope market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), application (material science, life science, nanotechnology, semiconductor, and others), and end-user (industries, academic institutes, and others).

The APAC region led the transmission electron microscope market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the increasing number of semiconductor industries, developments in nanotechnology, extensive industrialization, and rising investments in R&D.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Application

Material science

Life science

Nanotechnology

Semiconductor

Others

End-Users

Industries

Academic institutes

Others

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

