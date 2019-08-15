Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Transparent Digital Signage Market 2019-2023 | 33% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 08:16am EDT

The global transparent digital signage market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 33% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190815005038/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global transparent digital signage market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global transparent digital signage market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing number of retail outlets across the world, and the surge in adoption of digital signage in sectors such as education, healthcare, automobile, transportation, and BFSI are driving the growth of the digital signage market. Digital-out-of-home (DOOH) solutions are also gaining immense traction, as they offer an efficient and cost-effective advertising platform for all enterprises. Moreover, vendors are increasingly introducing transparent digital signage, which is viable and fits perfectly for in-store and out-of-store advertising.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

As per Technavio, the emergence of transparent organic light-emitting devices (TOLEDs) will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Transparent Digital Signage Market: Emergence of Transparent Organic Light-Emitting Devices (TOLEDS)

OLEDs have gained immense popularity over the years, owing to their significant benefits when compared to LEDs and LCDs. Thus, vendors in the transparent digital signage market are integrating OLEDs in their products to offer enhanced features to their customers. OLEDs offer benefits such as lightweight, better picture quality, high power efficiency, and better response time. The growing popularity of transparent OLED products is expected to be one of the key transparent digital signage market trends that will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

“Apart from the emergence of TOLEDs, other factors such as the growing popularity of data analytics and smart control, along with increasing partnerships and collaborations will have a significant impact on the growth of the transparent digital signage market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Transparent Digital Signage Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global transparent digital signage market by end-user (retail, automobile, media and entertainment, and others), and geographic regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the transparent digital signage market in 2018, followed by APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America, respectively. The growth of the transparent digital signage market share in North America can be attributed to several factors such as the advent of data analytics, interactive content creation platforms, and content management platforms in digital signage solutions.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:34aAP MOELLER MAERSK A/S : Maersk Profit Beats Forecasts on Shipping Unit Strength -- Earnings Review
DJ
08:34aGAIA GROW : Enters Into Strategic Construction Contract With Edge Innovations
AQ
08:34aTO THE MOON AND BEYOND : GoatThroat Pumps Selected for NASA's Critical Environmental Test
PR
08:34aTAGNIFI : Debuts Merger and Acquisition Database at ASA 2019
PR
08:33aA P MØLLER MÆRSK : Maersk warns trade war could hurt container business
RE
08:33aHigh School Recruiting Network MyMozaic Launches Virtual Collaboration Tools; Adds Job Board
PR
08:33aTELARIA : to Present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference
BU
08:33aCRA INTERNATIONAL : Charles River Associates (CRA) Establishes a Risk, Investigations & Analytics Practice with the Addition of Two Vice Presidents
BU
08:32aQS ENERGY : Provides Business Update for the Second Quarter of 2019
PU
08:32aBIO KEY INTERNATIONAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VMWare in talks to buy Pivotal Software; both controlled by Dell
2QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Boeing delays delivery of ultra-long-range version of 777X
3PLUS500 LTD : PLUS500 : Director/PDMR Dealing
4AEGON N.V. : AEGON N : Dutch insurer Aegon's solvency slips on low interest rates
5NKT A/S : NKT A/S Q2 2019: Financial results in line with expectations and outlook unchanged

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group