Global Transparent Quartz Tube Market 2018-2022 | Industry Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

12/28/2018 | 02:15pm CET

The global transparent quartz tube market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of more than 7% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005105/en/

Technavio predicts the global transparent quartz tube market to post a CAGR of more than 7% by 2022. ...

Technavio predicts the global transparent quartz tube market to post a CAGR of more than 7% by 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key driver for the global transparent quartz tube market is the superior properties of the transparent quartz tube. Quartz displays superior mechanical, thermal, chemical, and optical properties and characteristics, which make it unique. The transparent quartz tubes display excellent dielectric constant, electric insulation, high thermal stability, thermal shock resistance, and a low thermal expansion coefficient. They have many applications as they show high mechanical density, tensile strength, and hardness.

This global transparent quartz tube market research report also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing demand for a transparent quartz tube in the semiconductor industry as one of the key trends in the global transparent quartz tube market:

Global transparent quartz tube market: Increasing demand for transparent quartz tube in the semiconductor industry

One of the major factors driving the market is the demand for transparent quartz tubes from the semiconductor industry. Quartz tubes are mainly used in semiconductor products such as silicon wafers, semiconductor chips, LCDs, television screens, and other electronic products due to their high purity and quality.

“Transparent quartz tubes are used to manufacture semi-finished goods in the semiconductor industry that exhibit high purity, compressive strength, excellent elasticity, low-thermal-conductivity, and high-thermal shock resistivity. The constant demand for quartz tubes from furnaces to manufacture silicon wafers is expected to drive the growth of the transparent quartz tube market,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals.

Global transparent quartz tube market: Segmentation analysis

This transparent quartz tube market analysis report segments the market by application (lamp application, semiconductor, photovoltaic, and others) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The lamp application segment held the largest transparent quartz tube market share in 2017, accounting for more than 39% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region led the market in 2017 with more than 57% of the market share, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
