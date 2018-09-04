Global Transplant Diagnostic Market Outlook to 2024: The Rising Demand for Organ Transplants is One Major Market Driver - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Transplant Diagnostic Market (HLA Typing - Molecular Assays and
Non-Molecular Assays; Product Type - Reagents & Consumables, Instruments
& Software & Services) Market Outlook 2024" report has
Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) is increasingly being used for HLA
typing. Several NSG-based protocols have recently been developed by
various companies by building their respective NGS platforms.
The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers,
restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast
period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market-specific
growth opportunities in the global transplant diagnostic market.
Market Dynamics
Industry Trend & Development
-
Next Generation Sequencing for HLA Typing
-
Recent Deals
-
Other Technological Advancements
Growth Drivers
-
Rising Demand for Organ Transplants
-
Increasing Geriatric Population
-
Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
-
Government Initiatives
Challenges
-
Organ Shortage for Transplant
-
Limited Medical Reimbursement
-
Lack of Awareness
-
Stringent Regulations
Market Segments
-
HLA Typing - Molecular Assays & Non-Molecular Assays
-
Product Type - Reagents & Consumables, Instruments & Software &
Services
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
3. Transplant Diagnostic
4. Market Analysis
5. Market Segmentation
6. Regional Analysis
7. Market Dynamics
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Company Profiles
-
Abbott Laboratories Inc.
-
F.Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.
-
Immucor Inc.
-
Qiagen N.V.
-
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
