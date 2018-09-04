Log in
Global Transplant Diagnostic Market Outlook to 2024: The Rising Demand for Organ Transplants is One Major Market Driver - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/04/2018 | 09:09pm CEST

The "Global Transplant Diagnostic Market (HLA Typing - Molecular Assays and Non-Molecular Assays; Product Type - Reagents & Consumables, Instruments & Software & Services) Market Outlook 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) is increasingly being used for HLA typing. Several NSG-based protocols have recently been developed by various companies by building their respective NGS platforms.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market-specific growth opportunities in the global transplant diagnostic market.

Market Dynamics

Industry Trend & Development

  • Next Generation Sequencing for HLA Typing
  • Recent Deals
  • Other Technological Advancements

Growth Drivers

  • Rising Demand for Organ Transplants
  • Increasing Geriatric Population
  • Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
  • Government Initiatives

Challenges

  • Organ Shortage for Transplant
  • Limited Medical Reimbursement
  • Lack of Awareness
  • Stringent Regulations

Market Segments

  • HLA Typing - Molecular Assays & Non-Molecular Assays
  • Product Type - Reagents & Consumables, Instruments & Software & Services

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Transplant Diagnostic

4. Market Analysis

5. Market Segmentation

6. Regional Analysis

7. Market Dynamics

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

  • Abbott Laboratories Inc.
  • F.Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.
  • Immucor Inc.
  • Qiagen N.V.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7p75dm/global_transplant?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
