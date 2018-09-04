Global Transplant Diagnostic Market Outlook to 2024: The Rising Demand for Organ Transplants is One Major Market Driver - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Transplant Diagnostic Market (HLA Typing - Molecular Assays and Non-Molecular Assays; Product Type - Reagents & Consumables, Instruments & Software & Services) Market Outlook 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) is increasingly being used for HLA typing. Several NSG-based protocols have recently been developed by various companies by building their respective NGS platforms.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market-specific growth opportunities in the global transplant diagnostic market.

Market Dynamics

Industry Trend & Development

Next Generation Sequencing for HLA Typing

Recent Deals

Other Technological Advancements

Growth Drivers

Rising Demand for Organ Transplants

Increasing Geriatric Population

Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Government Initiatives

Challenges

Organ Shortage for Transplant

Limited Medical Reimbursement

Lack of Awareness

Stringent Regulations



Market Segments

HLA Typing - Molecular Assays & Non-Molecular Assays

Product Type - Reagents & Consumables, Instruments & Software & Services

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Transplant Diagnostic

4. Market Analysis

5. Market Segmentation

6. Regional Analysis

7. Market Dynamics

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

F.Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Immucor Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7p75dm/global_transplant?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005799/en/