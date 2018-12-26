Global Traumatic Brain Injury Therapeutics Market 2019-2023| Array of New Drug Approvals to Boost Growth| Technavio

Technavio analysts forecast the global traumatic brain injury therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The increasing awareness of TBI is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global traumatic brain injury therapeutics market 2018-2022. Most of the symptoms of TBI such as problems with speech, dizziness, headache, difficulty in sleeping, nausea, and vomiting, are very common as they are associated with other diseases of brain or CNS. Hence, many times, the disease remains undiagnosed by healthcare practitioners. To overcome this, many organizations across the world are taking initiatives and organizing several programs to increase the awareness of TBI. Such initiatives are expected to boost the growth of the global market.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global traumatic brain injury therapeutics market is the array of new drug approvals.

Global traumatic brain injury therapeutics market: Array of new drug approvals

The number of molecules under development for the treatment of traumatic brain injury is increasing significantly, thanks to the rising prevalence of TBI globally. Most of the therapeutics that are in the last stages of development is expected to get the marketing approval from regulatory authorities such as the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) during the forecast. With these drugs expected to be approved, the number of products in the market will increase substantially, driving the growth of the global traumatic brain injury therapeutics market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on pharmaceuticals, biotechnology & life sciences, “Many companies are forming partnerships to develop and distribute products. Companies form collaborations with various organizations for the distribution of the drugs, spread awareness about the seriousness of the disease, and to help in patient assistance. Such strategic alliances will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.”

Global traumatic brain injury therapeutics market: Segmentation analysis

The global traumatic brain injury therapeutics market research report provides market segmentation by product (anticonvulsants, anti-anxiety agents, anticoagulants, and analgesics), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 38% share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although the APAC held the smallest share of the market in 2017, it is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

