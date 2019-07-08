Global Tree Nuts Market 2019-2023 | 6% CAGR Projection over the Next Five Years | Technavio

The global tree nuts market is expected to post a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190708005306/en/

Technavio has published a new research report on the global tree nuts market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Tree nuts are nutritional foods rich in unsaturated fatty compounds. Tree nuts are also rich in high-quality vegetable proteins, fibers, and certain nutrients and minerals including magnesium and vitamin E. Various varieties of tree nuts including almonds, cashews, pistachios, and walnuts possess a unique combination of nutrients which benefit the body. For instance, almonds help in regulating the cholesterol levels in the body while helping in weight loss. Similarly, walnuts are another tree nut variety that is rich in antioxidants and contains plant-based omega-3 fatty acids that are useful in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Thus, owing to the several health benefits, the demand for tree nuts is expected to increase significantly in the forthcoming years.

As per Technavio, the increase in the use of tree nut oils in cosmetics industry will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global tree nuts market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global tree nuts market: Increase in the use of tree nut oils in the cosmetics industry

The oils extracted from tree nuts impart several cosmetic benefits. Tree nuts oil serves as a skin and hair nourishing agent and can also be used to treat dark circles and pain. For instance, walnut oil is used as a massage oil and aromatherapy oil as it is rich in omega-3 fatty acids. This oil is also useful in the prevention of wrinkles and protection of skin owing to the presence of antioxidants. Similarly, almond oil is another vital tree nut oil with several cosmetic benefits. Thus, several advantages associated with tree nut oils have resulted in the increasing use of tree nut oils in the cosmetic industry.

“Tree nut oils such as almond oil, cashew nut oil, and walnut oil are fostering the tree nut market growth in recent years. The magnesium content in almond oil helps in maintaining dental and bone health. Similarly, cashew nut oil also has many applications in the cosmetics industry, owing to its high vitamin and mineral content. Thus, increasing awareness about the cosmetic benefits of tree nut oils has been driving their adoption in the cosmetics industry,” says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global tree nuts market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global tree nuts market by product (almonds, pistachios, walnuts, cashews, and others) and geographic regions (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

APAC led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America, respectively. The market growth in APAC can be attributed to the growing demand from consumers in the emerging economies. The rise in disposable income and an increasing preference of healthy foods among consumers has boosted the consumption of tree nuts in the emerging economies of the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190708005306/en/