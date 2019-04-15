Global Truck Clutch Market Will Grow at a CAGR of 6% During 2019-2023 | Technavio

Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the
global truck clutch market for the forecast period 2019-2023. This
global truck clutch market analysis report segments the market by
application (light-duty trucks and medium and heavy-duty trucks) and
geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
The global truck clutch market will post a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Global truck clutch market size will grow by almost USD 4.17 billion
during 2019-2022, at a CAGR of more than 6%. The continuous R&D efforts
on automatic transmission have led to the emergence of triple-clutch
transmission (TCT) system. The triple-clutch transmission system backed
with advanced software, machinery and designing algorithm can improve
the engine’s efficiency and reduce wastage. TCTs can be deployed in mass
segment vehicles and newer commercial vehicles are expected to come
equipped with such advanced transmission systems. The adoption of TCTs
in mass commercial vehicle segment will positively impact the growth of
the global truck clutch market during the forecast period.
Increased penetration of high-speed
transmission in trucks
Many leading OEMs are incorporating advanced materials, designs and more
gears for developing transmission systems. Several trucks come equipped
with such advanced high-speed transmission systems. Recently, Ford
showcased a completely redesigned Explorer model at the North American
International Auto Show in Detroit. The vehicle boasts a 10-speed
transmission system and 318 horsepower.
Similarly, Volvo increased the penetration of its ‘I-Shift’ in trucks
and buses offered in APAC. The I-Shift is backed with advanced
electronics to monitor various parameters to provide smoother shifts and
to improve fuel efficiency. Such developments among OEMs will increase
the sales of clutches and will drive the market’s growth.
“The APAC will witness a faster growth during the forecast period.
E-commerce logistics, construction, and mining are some of the prime
industries driving the growth of commercial vehicles in the region. High
population and increasing sales of commercial sales in Western Europe
will increase the demand for truck clutches. The growing demand for
trucks has encouraged many OEMs to set up new manufacturing units in the
region. Many such factors are expected to boost the global truck clutch
market during the forecast period,” says an analyst at Technavio.
Eicher Pro 3016 was recently launched in India. It is incorporated with
an Intelligent Shift Control Actuator that automatically performs clutch
operations. This system requires less maintenance and ensures maximum
uptime. Several manufacturers are releasing hybrid trucks with increased
fuel-efficiency and advanced drivetrains. For instance, Finnish truck
maker Sisu recently launched the first hybrid truck in Europe. The
company has aimed to increase the production of such hybrid trucks. Such
developments among truck makers will enhance the market’s growth
globally.
This global truck clutch market industry research report provides an
in-depth analysis of the primary drivers, upcoming trends, and
challenges that will impact market growth over the forecast period. The
report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers details on several
truck clutch manufacturers including -
-
AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd
-
BorgWarner Inc.
-
Eaton
-
EXEDY Corporation
-
Schaeffler AG
