Global Truck Starter Motor Market 2019-2023 | Development of Integrated Starter-Generators to Boost Demand | Technavio

12/27/2018 | 06:13pm CET

The global truck starter motor market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005313/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global truck starter market for the perio ...

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global truck starter market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global truck starter motor market is the rising penetration of start-stop systems in trucks. Vehicle manufacturers to equip trucks with advanced technologies such as start-stop systems, thanks to the increased need for fuel efficiency in trucks. The start-stop technology shuts down the engine when the vehicle is stationary, which decreases the fuel consumption during vehicle idling. The increasing preference for fuel-efficient trucks is expected to drive the adoption of start-stop systems in trucks and subsequently drive market growth during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global truck starter motor market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of integrated starter-generators as one of the key emerging trends in the global truck starter motor market:

Global truck starter motor market: Development of integrated starter-generators

Integrated starter-generators are increasingly being developed by vendors to eliminate the use of starter motors, belt, and pulley coupling system, slip rings, and brushes used in wound rotor alternators as well as incorporate faster control of generator voltage during load dumps. Most vehicles are equipped with a system that includes a starter motor and an alternator as two separate components. The integrated starter-generator functions as an electric motor and starts an internal combustion engine considerably faster and soundlessly than a conventional starter motor. Technavio expects that the rising adoption of hybrid vehicles will drive vehicle makers to introduce advanced models of integrated starter-generators, which will replace alternators and starter motors in hybrid vehicles.

“Apart from the rising penetration of start-stop systems in trucks, factors such as the growing demand for mini trucks, and the increasing demand for heavy-duty trucks are expected to fuel the growth of the global truck starter motor market during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive components.

Global truck starter motor market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global truck starter motor market by application (light-duty trucks and medium- and heavy-duty trucks) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas region led the market in 2018 with a market share of close to 59%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The Americas region will continue to dominate the market with the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
