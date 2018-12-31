Log in
Global Tubes and Cores Market 2018-2022| Emerging Waste Reduction Techniques Drive Growth| Technavio

12/31/2018 | 01:25pm CET

Technavio’s global tubes and cores market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181231005062/en/

Technavio predicts the global tubes and cores market to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6% by 2022. ...

Technavio predicts the global tubes and cores market to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6% by 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The emerging waste reduction techniques in tubes and cores manufacturing will be one of the major trends in the global tubes and cores market during 2018-2022. Several paper-based products manufacturers have been adopting sustainable paper converting techniques to reduce the side effects on the environment. Waste reduction is important during the production and conversion process in the paper industry. Waste reduction is a strategic tool to achieve cost saving for any paper-based product manufacturer.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global tubes and cores market is the growing demand for transparent barrier film:

Global tubes and cores market: Growing demand for transparent barrier film

In 2017, the global transparent barrier packaging film market was valued at around USD 13,210 million. During the forecast period, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.04%. The transparent barrier film has key applications in food packaging because food manufacturers prefer packaging materials, which can extend the shelf life of the food.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, “The consumer food preferences have been changing due to the rising awareness of healthy lifestyles. These changes are driving the demand for high-barrier packaging film, which can extend the shelf life of food products. The US is expected to be the major contributor to the growth of the transparent barrier packaging film market due to the rising demand for packaging of snacks, confectionaries, and other products.”

Global tubes and cores market: Segmentation analysis

This global tubes and cores market analysis report provides market segmentation by end-user (paper industry, textile industry, and others), and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major end-users, the paper industry segment held the largest tubes and cores market share in 2017, contributing to over 38% of the market. This end-user segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 56% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
