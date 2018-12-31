Global Tubes and Cores Market 2018-2022| Emerging Waste Reduction Techniques Drive Growth| Technavio

Technavio’s global tubes and cores market research report forecasts the
market to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6% during the forecast
period.
The emerging waste reduction techniques in tubes and cores manufacturing
will be one of the major trends in the global
tubes and cores market during 2018-2022. Several
paper-based products manufacturers have been adopting sustainable paper
converting techniques to reduce the side effects on the environment.
Waste reduction is important during the production and conversion
process in the paper industry. Waste reduction is a strategic tool to
achieve cost saving for any paper-based product manufacturer.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global
tubes and cores market is the growing demand for transparent barrier
film:
Global tubes and cores market: Growing demand
for transparent barrier film
In 2017, the global transparent barrier packaging film market was valued
at around USD 13,210 million. During the forecast period, it is expected
to grow at a CAGR of 6.04%. The transparent barrier film has key
applications in food packaging because food manufacturers prefer
packaging materials, which can extend the shelf life of the food.
According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, “The consumer
food preferences have been changing due to the rising awareness of
healthy lifestyles. These changes are driving the demand for
high-barrier packaging film, which can extend the shelf life of food
products. The US is expected to be the major contributor to the growth
of the transparent barrier packaging film market due to the rising
demand for packaging of snacks, confectionaries, and other products.”
Global tubes and cores market: Segmentation
analysis
This global tubes and cores market analysis report provides market
segmentation by end-user (paper industry, textile industry, and others),
and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an
in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market,
including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific
challenges.
Of the two major end-users, the paper industry segment held the largest
tubes and cores market share in 2017, contributing to over 38% of the
market. This end-user segment will dominate the global market throughout
the forecast period.
The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting
for close to 56% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively.
The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period
2018-2022.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
