Global Tubes and Cores Market 2018-2022| Emerging Waste Reduction Techniques Drive Growth| Technavio

Technavio’s global tubes and cores market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6% during the forecast period.

The emerging waste reduction techniques in tubes and cores manufacturing will be one of the major trends in the global tubes and cores market during 2018-2022. Several paper-based products manufacturers have been adopting sustainable paper converting techniques to reduce the side effects on the environment. Waste reduction is important during the production and conversion process in the paper industry. Waste reduction is a strategic tool to achieve cost saving for any paper-based product manufacturer.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global tubes and cores market is the growing demand for transparent barrier film:

Global tubes and cores market: Growing demand for transparent barrier film

In 2017, the global transparent barrier packaging film market was valued at around USD 13,210 million. During the forecast period, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.04%. The transparent barrier film has key applications in food packaging because food manufacturers prefer packaging materials, which can extend the shelf life of the food.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, “The consumer food preferences have been changing due to the rising awareness of healthy lifestyles. These changes are driving the demand for high-barrier packaging film, which can extend the shelf life of food products. The US is expected to be the major contributor to the growth of the transparent barrier packaging film market due to the rising demand for packaging of snacks, confectionaries, and other products.”

Global tubes and cores market: Segmentation analysis

This global tubes and cores market analysis report provides market segmentation by end-user (paper industry, textile industry, and others), and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major end-users, the paper industry segment held the largest tubes and cores market share in 2017, contributing to over 38% of the market. This end-user segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 56% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

