Global Tumor (Cancer) Profiling Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Abbott Laboratories and Agilent Technologies Inc. | Technavio

11/19/2019 | 09:01pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the global tumor (cancer) profiling market and the market is poised to grow by USD 4.85 billion during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119006113/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global tumor profiling market 2020-2024.

Read the 162-page research report with TOC on "Tumor (Cancer) Profiling Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), by Technology (Immunoassays, Next generation sequencing, Polymerase chain reaction, and In-situ hybridization), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing awareness about tumor profiling. In addition, the growing importance of genomics in therapeutics is anticipated to further boost the growth of the tumor (cancer) profiling market.

Various government and private organizations and companies are creating awareness about the significance of tumor profiling, its diagnosis and personalized treatment of cancer. They are releasing educational videos and using email campaigns to educate both patients and physicians about the availability of effective and personalized treatment options and need for genetic testing for timely diagnosis of cancer. Thus, increasing awareness about tumor profiling is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Tumor (Cancer) Profiling Market Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Established Pharmaceuticals, Nutritionals, Diagnostics, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation, and Others. The company offers solutions such as PathVysion HER-2 DNA Probe Kit II and Vysis ALK Break Apart FISH Probe Kit.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The company offers solutions such as SureSelect Cancer All-In-One Custom NGS Assays.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company offers BD Onclarity HPV Assay to end-users such as research, hospitals, clinics, pharma and biotech companies.

bioMérieux SA

bioMérieux SA is headquartered in France and offers products through the business segment: Unified business segment. The company offers solutions such as Bio-Plex Pro Human Cancer Biomarker Assays.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company offers THXID-BRAF to various end-users such as research, hospitals, clinics, pharma and biotech companies.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Tumor (Cancer) Profiling Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

  • Immunoassays
  • Next generation sequencing
  • Polymerase chain reaction
  • In-situ hybridization

Tumor (Cancer) Profiling Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

  • Asia
  • Europe
  • North America
  • ROW

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care include:

Neuroendocrine Tumors Therapeutics Market – Global Neuroendocrine Tumors Therapeutics Market by type (somatostatin analogs, targeted therapies, and other therapies) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market – Global Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market by type (small molecules and biologics) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
