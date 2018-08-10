Log in
Global Tuna & Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Market Growth, Trends and Forecast (2018-2023) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/10/2018 | 02:14pm CEST

The "Global Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredients are expected to register CAGRs of 4.1% and 11.6% respectively, during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

The scope of the market studied covers tuna and algae omega-3 market. The global tuna oil omega-3 ingredient market has been segmented into refined and crude tuna omega-3 oil. Both the markets have been further segmented based on application type and geography.

Due to depleting ocean fish, as a source for omega-3, fish is not sustainable for the future. This is a major challenge for omega-3 manufacturers. Algae, being the sustainable source of omega-3 fatty acid, has triggered a market demand. However, high downstream processing of algae omega-3 is affecting the market growth. The algae omega-3 ingredient market includes DHA and EPA, which are essential fatty acids with more focused study on algal EPA.

Key Highlights

  • Supplements Driving Omega-3 Sale
  • Increased Preference for Premium Omega-3 Ingredient in Infant Nutrition
  • Significant Growth in Emerging Economies

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Approach and Methodology

3. Market Overview

4. Market Dynamics

5. Market Segmentation

6. Competitive Landscape

7. List of Company Profiles of Refined Tuna Oil

8. List of Company Profiles of Crude Tuna oil

9. Key Users of Refined Algal and Tuna Oil in Infant Nutrition

10. List of Company Profiles of Algae Omega-3

11. Companies Covered

  • Bioceuticals (Blackmores)
  • Bioprocess Algae LLC
  • Cellana
  • DSM Nutritional Products
  • Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH
  • Neptune Wellness Solutions (Biodroga)
  • Nordic Naturals Inc.
  • Novotech Nutraceuticals Inc.
  • Qualitas Health
  • Source Omega LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vdbsws/global_tuna_and?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
