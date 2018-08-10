Global Tuna & Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Market Growth, Trends and Forecast (2018-2023) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredients are expected to register CAGRs of 4.1% and 11.6% respectively, during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

The scope of the market studied covers tuna and algae omega-3 market. The global tuna oil omega-3 ingredient market has been segmented into refined and crude tuna omega-3 oil. Both the markets have been further segmented based on application type and geography.

Due to depleting ocean fish, as a source for omega-3, fish is not sustainable for the future. This is a major challenge for omega-3 manufacturers. Algae, being the sustainable source of omega-3 fatty acid, has triggered a market demand. However, high downstream processing of algae omega-3 is affecting the market growth. The algae omega-3 ingredient market includes DHA and EPA, which are essential fatty acids with more focused study on algal EPA.

Supplements Driving Omega-3 Sale

Increased Preference for Premium Omega-3 Ingredient in Infant Nutrition

Significant Growth in Emerging Economies

