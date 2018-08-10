Global Tuna & Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Market Growth, Trends and Forecast (2018-2023) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast
The Global Market for Tuna and Algae Omega-3 Ingredients are expected to
register CAGRs of 4.1% and 11.6% respectively, during the forecast
period of 2018-2023.
The scope of the market studied covers tuna and algae omega-3 market.
The global tuna oil omega-3 ingredient market has been segmented into
refined and crude tuna omega-3 oil. Both the markets have been further
segmented based on application type and geography.
Due to depleting ocean fish, as a source for omega-3, fish is not
sustainable for the future. This is a major challenge for omega-3
manufacturers. Algae, being the sustainable source of omega-3 fatty
acid, has triggered a market demand. However, high downstream processing
of algae omega-3 is affecting the market growth. The algae omega-3
ingredient market includes DHA and EPA, which are essential fatty acids
with more focused study on algal EPA.
Key Highlights
-
Supplements Driving Omega-3 Sale
-
Increased Preference for Premium Omega-3 Ingredient in Infant Nutrition
-
Significant Growth in Emerging Economies
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research Approach and Methodology
3. Market Overview
4. Market Dynamics
5. Market Segmentation
6. Competitive Landscape
7. List of Company Profiles of Refined Tuna Oil
8. List of Company Profiles of Crude Tuna oil
9. Key Users of Refined Algal and Tuna Oil in Infant Nutrition
10. List of Company Profiles of Algae Omega-3
11. Companies Covered
-
Bioceuticals (Blackmores)
-
Bioprocess Algae LLC
-
Cellana
-
DSM Nutritional Products
-
Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH
-
Neptune Wellness Solutions (Biodroga)
-
Nordic Naturals Inc.
-
Novotech Nutraceuticals Inc.
-
Qualitas Health
-
Source Omega LLC
