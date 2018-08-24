Global Turbomolecular Pumps Market 2018-2025: Analysis by Product & Application - CAGR to Grow at 5.4% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Turbomolecular
Pumps Market by Product and Application - Global Opportunity Analysis
The global turbomolecular pumps market size was $1,005 million in 2017,
and is projected to reach $1,529 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of
5.4%.
Factors such as high vacuum, operational proficiency, and enhanced
productivity offered by turbomolecular pumps and implementation of
stringent energy-saving government regulations to monitor the pumps
manufacture propel the demand for turbomolecular pumps globally.
Moreover, worldwide increase in consumption of analytical
instrumentation is expected to drive the market growth.
However, high manufacturing costs of turbomolecular pump is a major
challenge faced by the players operating in the industry. On the
contrary, rise in technological innovations in the market is anticipated
to offer lucrative opportunities for the players in the industry.
Key Players Profiled
-
Agilent Turbomolecular
-
Atlas Copco
-
Busch
-
Ebara Technologies, Inc.
-
KYKY Technology Co. Ltd.
-
Osaka Vacuum, Ltd.
-
Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH
-
Shimadzu Corporation
-
Ulvac
-
Welch
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Market Overview
Chapter 4: Turbomolecular Pumps Market, by Product Type
Chapter 5: Turbomolecular Pumps Market, by Application
Chapter 6: Turbomolecular Pumps Market, by Region
Chapter 7: Company Profiles
