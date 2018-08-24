Global Turbomolecular Pumps Market 2018-2025: Analysis by Product & Application - CAGR to Grow at 5.4% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Turbomolecular Pumps Market by Product and Application - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global turbomolecular pumps market size was $1,005 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $1,529 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4%.

Factors such as high vacuum, operational proficiency, and enhanced productivity offered by turbomolecular pumps and implementation of stringent energy-saving government regulations to monitor the pumps manufacture propel the demand for turbomolecular pumps globally. Moreover, worldwide increase in consumption of analytical instrumentation is expected to drive the market growth.

However, high manufacturing costs of turbomolecular pump is a major challenge faced by the players operating in the industry. On the contrary, rise in technological innovations in the market is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the players in the industry.

Key Players Profiled

Agilent Turbomolecular

Atlas Copco

Busch

Ebara Technologies, Inc.

KYKY Technology Co. Ltd.

Osaka Vacuum, Ltd.

Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH

Shimadzu Corporation

Ulvac

Welch

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Turbomolecular Pumps Market, by Product Type

Chapter 5: Turbomolecular Pumps Market, by Application

Chapter 6: Turbomolecular Pumps Market, by Region

Chapter 7: Company Profiles

